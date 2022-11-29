IGM vs SGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 24

The Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with the Sona Gold & Diamonds (SGD) in the 24th match of the CBFS T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at IGM vs SGD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The Interglobe Marine have won all of their last three matches. The Sona Gold & Diamonds, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Sona Gold & Diamonds will give it their all to win the match, but the Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs SGD Match Details

The 24th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 29 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs SGD, Match 24

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match, with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and Pacific Group, where a total of 267 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

IGM vs SGD Form Guide

IGM - Won 3 of their last 3 matches.

SGD - Won 1 of their last 3 matches.

IGM vs SGD Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sandeep Singh (wk), Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Hameed Khan, Asif Mumtaz, CP Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat, Hazrat Luqman, Harry Bharwal, Umer Farooq-I, and Junaid Siddique.

SGD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Arfinn Jabbar (wk), Sami Khan, Mansoor Mirza, Haseeb Jameel, Zeeshan Mushtaq, Aqeel Siddiqui, Muhammad Raza-I, Ali Imran Zaidi, Tariq Madni, Muneeb Baig, and Umar Zaman-I.

IGM vs SGD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jabbar

A Jabbar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

H Khan

H Khan and A Mumtaz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Sukumaran has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

T Riyasat

H Luqman and T Riyasat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Raza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Qureshi and S Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Madni is another good pick for today's match.

IGM vs SGD match captain and vice-captain choices

H Luqman

H Luqman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 69 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches.

D Qureshi

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make D Qureshi the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He has already picked up five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs SGD, Match 24

H Luqman

T Riyasat

S Khan

A Jabbar

V Sukumaran

Interglobe Marine vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Jabbar, S Singh

Batters: H Khan, A Mumtaz, V Sukumaran

All-rounders: T Riyasat, H Luqman, M Raza

Bowlers: T Madni, S Khan, U Zaman

Interglobe Marine vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Jabbar

Batters: H Khan, M Mirza, V Sukumaran

All-rounders: T Riyasat, H Luqman, A Siddiqui, S Mohd Hussain

Bowlers: Attaullah, S Khan, H Bharwal

