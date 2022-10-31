IGM vs SGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) squaring off against the Sona Gold & Diamonds (SGD) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Monday, October 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs SGD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

The Interglobe Marine started their campaign on a high note, defeating 11 Ace by 48 runs. Mohammad Zahid, Harry Bharwal, and Hazrat Luqman are their most consistent batters. In the last game, they put 225 runs on the scorecard.

The Sona Gold & Diamonds, on the other hand, have yet to win a game in the tournament, having lost both of their games so far. Their batters will have to improve to get a win for the team.

IGM vs SGD Match Details

The 15th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 31 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs SGD, Match 15

Date and Time: October 31, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

IGM vs SGD Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

IGM vs SGD Form Guide

IGM - W

SGD - L

IGM vs SGD Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Asif Mumtaz (c), Ahmed Shafig, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Lugman, Mohammad Zahid, Sandeep Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Yasir Kaleem (wk)

SGD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ali Imran Zaidi (c), Aqeel Siddiqui, Shamim Ali, Johan Udith, Azeem Sabir, Mohammad Zohaib, Sidiq Thonikadavathe, Manu Skariah, Azim Shaikh, Aamir Azim, Mohibullah Khan (wk)

Today’s IGM vs SGD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yasir Kaleem (1 match, 20 runs)

Kaleem has batted well in his previous appearances, scoring 20 runs off 21 at a strike rate of 95.24. He will be a good pick for the wicket-keeper's role.

Top Batter Pick

Asif Khan (1 match, 106 runs)

He batted brilliantly in his previous outing against 11 Ace, scoring 106 runs at a strike rate of 212.00. Again, a good performance is expected from him in this game, considering his prowess.

Top All-rounder Pick

Azeem Sabil (2 match, 1 wicket and 34 runs)

He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 34 runs at an average of 17.00 and picked up one wicket while being economical in two games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Zohaib Ghafoor (2 match, 4 wickets)

He is a fantastic talent and is one to keep an eye on in today's game. He has taken four wickets in two games. Given his experience, he can be counted on to pick up a couple of wickets.

IGM vs SGD match captain and vice-captain choices

Hazrat Luqman

Luqman is an excellent all-rounder but is yet to live up to expectations, scoring 33 runs and going wicket-less in the previous game. Given his experience and ability, he could be a key addition to your IGM vs SGD Dream11 fantasy team.

Shamim Ali

Shamim Ali, like Sabir Ali, came into the match on the back of a good performance in the previous game, scoring 37 runs off 37 balls. Under ideal conditions, he can be your vice-captain pick in most IGM vs SGD Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs SGD, Match 15

Mohammad Zahid

Shamim Ali

Johan Udith

Azim Shaikh

Aamir Azim

IGM vs SGD Match Expert Tips, Match 15

Aqeel Siddiqui has been one of the standout players in the Bukhatir League with 15 runs and nine wickets to his name. With him capable of scoring big runs, he is a good captaincy choice for your IGM vs SGD Dream11 prediction team.

IGM vs SGD Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head, Match 15

IGM vs SGD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Asif Khan, S Singh, H. Khan

All-rounders: Hazrat Luqman, A Siddiqui, S Ali, Sabir Ali

Bowlers: Mohammad Zohaib, Sidiq Thonikadavathe, J Udith

IGM vs SGD Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand, Match 15

IGM vs SGD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: M. Khan

Batters: Asif Khan, S Singh, H. Khan

All-rounders: Hazrat Luqman, A Siddiqui, S Ali, Sabir Ali

Bowlers: Mohammad Zohaib, Sidiq Thonikadavathe, J Udith, S. Khan

