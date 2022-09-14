IGM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see Interglobe Marine (IGM) squaring off against the Sri Lions (SRL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Both teams will be playing their first matches in the tournament after a successful domestic season. Interglobe Marine have a squad full of experienced players, while the Sri Lions are a young and in-form squad with a lot of promising players.

Interglobe Marine will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Sri Lions have a better squad. The Sri Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs SRL Match Details

The fourth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 14 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs SRL, Match 4

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Seven Districts and the Colatta Chocolates, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

IGM vs SRL Form Guide

IGM - Will be playing their first match

SRL - Will be playing their first match

IGM vs SRL Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Hameedullah Khan, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Asif Mumtaz, Shahnawaz Khan, CP Rizwan, Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Luqman, and. Imran Tahir.

SRL Playing XI

No injury updates

Vinushka Silva (wk), Tharaka Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Islam Ghouse, Waruna Perera, Poorna Silva, Pawantha Weerasinghe, Prashath Mahadurage, Sumudu Asanka, Vikum Sanjaya, and Vimukthi Kulatunga.

IGM vs SRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Singh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Khan

H Khan and M Pushpakumara are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Perera has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Silva

P Silva and A Mumtaz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Weerasinghe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Sanjaya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Sanjaya and H Bharwal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Tahir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IGM vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices

P Silva

P Silva is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

V Sanjaya

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make V Sanjaya the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in both starting and death overs and therefore has a high chance of taking wickets.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs SRL, Match 4

B Hameed

V Sanjaya

A Mumtaz

P Silva

Y Kaleem

Interglobe Marine vs Sri Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Sri Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Interglobe Marine vs Sri Lions Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem, S Singh

Batters: B Hameed, W Perera, H Khan, M Pushpakumara

All-rounders: A Mumtaz, P Silva

Bowlers: H Bharwal, I Tahir, V Sanjaya

Interglobe Marine vs Sri Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Interglobe Marine vs Sri Lions Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: B Hameed, W Perera, H Khan, M Pushpakumara

All-rounders: A Mumtaz, P Silva, P Weerasinghe

Bowlers: H Luqman, I Tahir, V Sanjaya

