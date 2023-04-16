IGM vs SVD Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 match - April 16th, 2023  

Interglobe Marine (IGM) and Seven Districts (SVD) are set to lock horns in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The IGM vs SVD match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams will lock horns in the second game of the day in Sharjah and the match will be played under floodlights. Future Mattress and Z Games Strikers are scheduled to face each other in the first game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for IGM vs SVD. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Hafiz Almas (SVD) – 8.5 credits

Hafiz Almas is a popular name among fantasy players and you should pick him for the IGM vs SVD match. He is registered in the batter’s category at 8.5 credits. Over 91 per cent of the users have picked him for the game. Out of that, around 36 per cent of them have trusted him as their captain while over 11 per cent of them have made him their vice-captain.

#2 Raees Ahmed-I (SVD) – 9 credits

Raees Ahmed-I is another popular player among the fantasy players for the IGM vs SVD match. You should pick him in your Dream 11 team. Nearly 90 per cent of the users have picked him and he is registered in the all-rounder’s category at 9 credits. Nearly 21 per cent of people have made him captain, while over 17 per cent have trusted him as vice-captain.

#1 Touqueer Riyasat (IGM) – 8 credits

Touqueer Riyasat has been picked up by over 90 per cent of the Dream 11 users. There is every reason why you should pick him for the IGM vs SVD match. He is registered in the all-rounder’s category at 8 credits. Over 16 per cent of the users have made him their vice-captain.

