IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 6

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will be up against Seven Districts (SVD) in the sixth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Monday, April 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IGM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Interglobe Marine had a successful Sharjah Ramadan T10 league season, winning three of their four games to finish fourth in the points table. Yasir Kaleem, Sandeep Singh, and Asif Khan have performed impressively and will aim to pick up where they left off in the T20 format.

Meanwhile, the Seven Districts have won three of their four Sharjah Ramadan T10 games. With Shahid Nawaz, Zohair Iqbal, and Hafiz Almas among their ranks, they will look to put up a tough fight against the Interglobe Marines.

IGM vs SVD Match Details, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

The sixth game of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 17 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 01:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs SVD, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 17th April 2023, 01:00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IGM vs SVD Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 170 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches (At This Ground)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 175

Average second-innings score: 152

IGM vs SVD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Interglobe Marine: L-W-W-W-W

Seven Districts: L-W-L-W-L

IGM vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Interglobe Marine Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Interglobe Marine Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Asif Mumtaz (c), Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Shahnawaz Khan, Nasir Faraz, Hameed Khan, Basil Hameed, Umer Farooq, Danish Qureshi.

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Mohsin, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Ahmed Shafiq, Junaid Khan Afridi, Naik Muhammad, Farman Ali, Shahid Nawaz, Zohair Iqbal, Hafiz Almas, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya.

Today's IGM vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sandeep Singh (175 runs in 5 Ramadan T10 games, Average: 43.75)

Sandeep Singh has had some success with the bat, scoring 175 runs at a strike rate of 246.48 in five Ramadan T10 games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Hafiz Almas (96 runs & 3 wickets in 7 Ramadan T10 games, Average: 96.00)

He batted brilliantly for his team in the recently concluded Sharjah T10 tournament, scoring 96 runs at an average of 96.00 and picking up three wickets in seven games. That makes him a must-have in your IGM vs SVD Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Touqeer Riyasat (76 runs & 3 wickets in 5 Ramadan T10 games; Average: 76.00)

The experienced all-rounder has three wickets and has shown promise with the bat in the Sharjah T10 tournament, scoring 76 runs at an average of 76.00 in five games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Taimoor Bhatti (Seven wickets in 4 Ramadan T10 games, Average: 11.57)

Taimoor has been exceptional with the ball in the previous tournament, picking up seven wickets at an average of 11.57 in five games, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

IGM vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

Yasir Kaleem

Yasir Kaleem is a talented wicket-keeper batter from Interglobe Marine who was consistent with his performances in the Sharjah T10 games. He has scored 124 runs at an average of 24.80 in five games and will look to put in another strong performance in the upcoming games.

Danish Qureshi

Qureshi was one of the most successful bowlers in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 tournament from Interglobe Marine. His ability to drift the ball in the air has helped provide consistent breakthroughs for his side. He has taken six wickets at an average of 16.67 in five games.

5 Must-picks for IGM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ahmed Shafiq

Shahnawaz Khan

Hameed Khan

Basil Hameed

Junaid Khan Afridi

IGM vs SVD match expert tips, Match 6th

Raees Ahmed looked to be in fantastic form at the Sharjah T10 tournament and could be a potential captaincy pick for your fantasy team. Given his all-round abilities, he can score points with both the bat and the ball.

IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6th, Head-to-Head League

IGM vs SVD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh

Batters: B Hameed, Abdul Ghaffar, M Irfan

All-rounders: Raees Ahmed, Touqueer Riyasat, U Farooq, M Zahid

Bowlers: Harry Bharwal, H Ali, F Khan

IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6th, Grand League

IGM vs SVD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh

Batters: H Almas, Abdul Ghaffar, M Irfan

All-rounders: Raees Ahmed, Touqueer Riyasat, U Farooq, M Haider

Bowlers: Vishnu Sukumaran, Danish Qureshi, Touqeer Bhatti

