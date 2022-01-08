IGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sharjah CBFS T20 match - January 8th, 2022

Interglobe Marine and The Vision Shipping will play against each other in the second match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 tournament at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on January 8th, 2022, Saturday.

Asif Mumtaz will be leading Interglobe Marine. The team has some experienced players like Mohammad Amir and Imran Tahir. They have a rich blend of experience and youth. Budding cricketers will have a good chance to learn from experienced stars to create an impact in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Saqib Mahmood will be leading the Vision Shipping side. The team has a lot of local and UAE players. They need to bring their A-game in order to make it count against a stronger Lions squad.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IGM vs TVS contest.

#3 Fayyaz Ahmed (TVS)

Fayyaz Ahmed, the UAE bowling all-rounder, is expected to take the new ball for his team in this encounter. The all-rounder has so far scored 375 runs in 26 innings, with an unbeaten 60 being his highest score. Moreover, he has picked up 60 wickets in 41 innings.

#2 Imran Tahir (IGM)

Imran Tahir, the South African veteran, is expected to come out all guns blazing against relatively weaker batting sides. The leg-spinner’s experience will be a lot helpful for his teammates. The spinner has picked up more than 300 T20 wickets and his bowling will be perfectly suitable on the slow Sharjah wicket.

#1 Mohammad Amir (IGM)

The former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is expected to take the new ball and swing the opposition off the radar. His immaculate lines and lengths would be very helpful for his side to get a proper start. The pacer has 287 T20 wickets so far.

Edited by Diptanil Roy