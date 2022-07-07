IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 10

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the 10th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Vision Shipping began their season with a bang, defeating Medsol Labs-GHI CC by six wickets. Ali Abid and Shahbaz Ali batted brilliantly, scoring 32 and 30 runs respectively to help their team chase down a total of 106 runs. They will, however, look to improve their bowling, as they were only able to take one wicket in the entire innings.

Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Ajman Heroes in their first game, thanks to a 64-run opening partnership between Sandeep Singh and Hameed Khan.

With both teams looking to extend their winning streak to two games, a thrilling contest is expected in Sharjah.

IGM vs TVS Probable Playing XI

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Yasir Kaleem (wk), Attaullah, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Luqman Hazrat, Mohammad Zahid, Sandeep Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Tougeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (c), Jawad Ghani, Ali Abid, Imran Javed, Irad Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Sajad Malook, Shahbaz Ali, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Muhammad Farooq

Match Details

IGM vs TVS, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: July 7 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium wicket generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 105 runs.

Today’s IGM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: He is a credible and reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's position. He bats in the middle of the order and has the ability to score runs quickly. Kaleem could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Hameed Khan-I: He is an aggressive batter who enjoys hitting the ball hard. He got off to a good start in the previous game, scoring 36 runs off 20 deliveries against Ajman Heroes. Hameed will look to convert his starts into big scores in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Shahbaz Ali: He has been a consistent performer for TVS so far, and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He was decent with the bat in the previous T20 tournament and also bowled well to deliver timely breakthroughs.

He has scored 110 runs at an average of 27.50 and taken four wickets in just five Bukhatir T20 2022 games, making him a multiplier choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Harry Bharwal: Zahid Ali was sensational with the ball in the Bukhatir T20 2022, triggering batters with his swing-bowling ability and slower balls. Given his previous form and wicket-taking abilities, he is a must-have from IGM. He has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.71 in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team

Vishnu Sukumaran (IGM)

Ali Abid (TVS)

Shahnawaz Khan (IGM)

Jawad Ghani (TVS)

Luqman Hazrat (IGM)

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

IGM vs TVS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Ali Abid, Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Tougeer Riyasat, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Farooq, Mohammad Zahid

Captain: Shahbaz Ali Vice Captain: Hameed Khan

IGM vs TVS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Ali Abid, Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Tougeer Riyasat, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Farooq, Mohammad Zahid

Captain: Shahbaz Ali Vice Captain: Tougeer Riyasat

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far