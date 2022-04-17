IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Semi-final 1

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the first semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

The Interglobe Marine have dominated the Sharjah T20, winning all three of their games. Their previous game against DCC Starlets resulted in a three-wicket win, thanks to batters who played carefully and hit the target with ease.

IGM vs TVS Probable Playing 11 Today

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Mohamm Zahid, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sandeep Singh, Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Attaullah.

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (c), Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Irad Ali, Jawad Ghani, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rohid, Sajad Ali Hashmi (wk), Sami Ur Rahman, Shahbaz Ali, Salman Khan.

Match Details

IGM vs TVS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 17th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium's has been balanced in recent matches, so the pacers should find some movement with the new ball. The ball should skid nicely on to the bat and the batters are expected to enjoy the conditions. Upon winning the toss, both teams will look to chase, with 180 being a must in this format.

Today's IGM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sajjad Ali-Hashmi: He scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 162.50 in his previous outing against MGM. Another key role is expected of him in this game.

Batters

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for TVS. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 65.00 in four games this season. Ahmed is currently atop the list of the most runs scored at the Sharjah T20 league.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nadeem: Nadeem is a talented all-rounder who has already taken 10 wickets and scored 55 runs in four games. He has the potential to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matches. Nadeem is the second-highest-wicket taker this season.

Bowlers

Mohammad Zahid: He bowled exceptionally well in his second-last game in the tournament, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.75. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your IGM vs TVS Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in IGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Attaullah (IGM): 112 points.

Irad Ali (TVS): 136 points.

Ali Abid (TVS): 180 points.

Key stats for IGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Saqib Mahmood-I - 49 runs and five wickets in four games.

CP Rizwan – 36 runs and four wickets in four games.

Asif Mumtaz - 30 runs and four wickets in four games.

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction

IGM vs TVS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Nadeem, Asif Mumtaz, Mohamm Zahid, Attaullah, Irad Ali.

Captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan. Vice-captain: Mohamm Zahid.

IGM vs TVS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sajad Ali Hashmi, Amjad Gul, Ali Abid, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Nadeem, Asif Mumtaz, Mohamm Zahid, Attaullah.

Captain: Mohammad Nadeem. Vice-captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee