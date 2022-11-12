IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 30

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with The Vision Shipping (TVS) in Match 30 of the CBFS T20 League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 30.

Interglobe Marine have won all four of their matches and have been in outstanding form. They come into this game on the back of a comfortable six-wicket victory against Pacific Group.

Meanwhile, The Vision Shipping have played four games and have won thrice, while losing only once. The only defeat arrived in their latest encounter against Pacific Group.

IGM vs TVS Match Details, Match 30

The Match 30 of CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on November 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs TVS, CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IGM vs TVS Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favoured the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 200.2

Average second innings score: 133.2

IGM vs TVS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Interglobe Marine: W-W-W-W

The Vision Shipping: L-W-W-W

IGM vs TVS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Interglobe Marine Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Interglobe Marine Probable Playing 11

Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Vishnu Sukumaran (C), Touqeer Riyasat, Attaullah, Hameed Khan, Basil Hameed, Shahnawaz Khan, Ahmed Shafiq, Yasir Kaleem, and Asif Mumtaz.

The Vision Shipping Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Salman Khan jr, Ali Abid, Waheed Ahmed, Sajjad Malook, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Saqib Mahmood-I (C), Fayyaz Ahmed, Imran Javed-I, Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, and Muhammad Umar Arshad.

IGM vs TVS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Y Kaleem (4 matches, 96 runs, Strike Rate: 123.00)

Y Kaleem is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 96 runs at an average of 24.

Top Batter pick

S Khan Jr (4 matches, 194 runs, Strike Rate: 164.41)

S Khan Jr has been the best batter for The Vision Shipping. He is their leading scorer with 194 runs in four games at an average of 64.67. He also has a strong strike rate of 164.41.

Top All-rounder pick

N Faraz (4 matches, 138 runs and 1 wicket)

N Faraz has been a solid contributor for his side. He has scored 138 runs at an average of 69 and has a strike rate of over 181. He has also taken one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

F Ahmed (3 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 9.25)

F Ahmed has scalped eight wickets in three games at a wonderful average of 9.25. He also has a strong economy of 7.40.

IGM vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan has been on fire with the bat. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 345 runs in four games at an average of 115. He has also batted at a strike rate of 188.52 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Mahmood

S Mahmood has amassed 73 runs at a strike rate of over 108. He has also been impactful with the ball, taking 11 wickets in four games at an average of 10.09.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Khan 345 runs 511 points S Mahmood 73 runs and 11 wickets 416 points F Ahmed 26 runs and 8 wickets 302 points S Khan Jr 194 runs 294 points H Khan 184 runs 289 points

IGM vs TVS match expert tips

A Khan has been in outrageous form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He could prove to be an X-factor in this match.

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Y Kaleem, M Umar-Arshad

Batters: A Khan, S Khan Jr, H Khan, M Nadeem

All-rounders: S Mahmood, N Faraz

Bowlers: F Ahmed, M Rohid, Attaullah

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Y Kaleem, M Umar-Arshad

Batters: A Khan, S Khan Jr, H Khan

All-rounders: S Mahmood, N Faraz, H Luqman

Bowlers: F Ahmed, M Rohid, A Shafiq

Poll : 0 votes