IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20 2022, Match 2

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the second match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Saturday.

Both IGM and TVS have a decent blend of local and international players who’d want to showcase their skills in the competition. IGM boast power-hitters like Basil Hameed and Asif Khan, while they also have international stars like Imran Tahir and Mohammed Amir in their bowling lineup.

Meanwhile for TVS, Saqib Mahmood will be a player to watch out for, as he’s capable of all-round brilliance.

IGM vs TVS Probable Playing XIs Today

IGM XI

Sandy Sandeep, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Babar Ghazanfar, Vishnu Sukumaran, CP Rizwan, Asif Mumtaz, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Siddique.

TVS XI

Muhammad Umar Arshad, Ali Abid, Junaid Shamzu, Aditya Shanware, Waheed Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Aitizaz Habib, Saqib Mahmood, Wajid Khan, Sadaf Hussain, Fayyaz Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: IGM vs TVS, Sharjah CBFS T20 2022, Match 2.

Date and Time: 8th January, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be flat, and doesn’t have a lot of grass cover. Bowlers have done well on this track in recent games, so it could be a competitive clash.

Today’s IGM vs TVS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sandeep is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He can consistently score runs in the middle order.

Batters

A Abid is a more than capable batter who can lead the charge at the top of the innings. He featured in the Emirates D20 last year, where he scored 98 runs in five games. Abid can also roll his sleeves and bowl.

All-rounders

CP Rizwan has plenty of international experience, having represented UAE. His batting position is flexible, and he adds a lot of all-round brilliance to his team. He could prove to be a decent multiplier choice for your Fantasy side.

Meanwhile, S Mahmood is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He could prove to be a fine all-round asset.

Bowlers

At his peak, Mohammed Amir was one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world. He can bowl accurate lines and lengths, and he has plenty of experience in franchise cricket.

Five best players to pick in IGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

CP Rizwan (IGM).

Mohammed Amir (IGM).

Imran Tahir (IGM).

A Abid (TVS).

S Mahmood (TVS).

Key stats for IGM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Amir: 59 wickets in 50 T20Is.

Imran Tahir: 63 wickets in 38 T20Is.

CP Rizwan: 100 runs in 7 T20Is.

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Today

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Umar-Arshad, S Sandeep, A Abid, A Khan, B Hameed, C Rizwan, S Mahmood, I Tahir, J Siddique, M Amir, S Hussain.

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir.

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sandeep, A Abid, A Khan, B Hameed, C Rizwan, J Ghani, S Mahmood, I Tahir, J Siddique, M Amir, I Javed.

Captain: A Abid. Vice-Captain: S Mahmood.

Edited by Bhargav