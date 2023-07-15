Fantasy Cricket

IH-W v WCC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda Women T10 Match – July 15, 2023

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jul 15, 2023 06:30 IST
Gisele Ishimwe in action (Image Courtesy: T20 World Cup)
Gisele Ishimwe in action (Image Courtesy: T20 World Cup)

The Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) is all set to unveil the upcoming Rwanda Women T10 edition starting on July 15 in Kigali, Rwanda. The first game of this pint-sized tournament will feature a clash between Indatwa Hampshire CC Women and White Clouds CC Women. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

All games of the tournament will be played at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. With plenty to play for, both teams would be looking to kickstart their journey on a winning note.

With that being said, let us dive in and look at the top three players you can choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your IH-W vs WCC-W Dream11 match.

#3 Sarah Uwera (IH-W) - 8 credits

Sarah Uwera in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Sarah Uwera in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Sarah is a promising wicketkeeper-batter who has scored over 500 T20I runs for Rwanda Women. She is exceptional with her glovework behind the stumps and has registered her best score of 60*. In her relatively short international career, Sarah has effected 18 catches and seven stumpings.

#2 Margueritte Vumiliya (WCC-W) - 9 credits

Margueritte Vumiliya in action (Image Courtesy: TAWC)
Margueritte Vumiliya in action (Image Courtesy: TAWC)

Vumiliya is a highly talented leg-spin bowling all-rounder who can deliver devastating spells with the ball. She has grabbed 52 T20I wickets at an outstanding average of 12.07 which includes three four-wicket hauls.

#1 Gisele Ishimwe (IH-W) - 9 credits

The 18-year-old batting stalwart has represented Rwanda's Women’s team at the highest level. At such a tender age, Gisele has amassed 996 runs in 57 innings which includes her highest score of 114*. The talented batter has a solitary century and two half-centuries to her name.

With such great figures to his name, Gisele should be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your IH-W vs WCC-W Dream11 match.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points?

Gisele Ishimwe

Sarah Uwera

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...