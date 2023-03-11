IH-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 7

Indatwa Hampshire Women (IH-W) will take on the Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) in Match 7 at the Rwanda Women's T10 League on Saturday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IH-W vs GQ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Indatwa Hampshire Women have won both of their last two matches of the season. Gahanga Queens Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the tournament.

Gahanga Queens Women will try their best to win the match, but Indatwa Hampshire Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

IH-W vs GQ-W Match Details

Match 7 of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on March 11 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IH-W vs GQ-W, Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 7

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect some early swing in the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Charity CC Women and Gahanga Queens Women, where a total of 129 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

IH-W vs GQ-W Form Guide

IH-W - W W

GQ-W - L W

IH-W vs GQ-W Probable Playing XI

IH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sarah Uwera (wk), Flora Irakoze, Gisele Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Liliane Ufitinema, Celine Itangishaka, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Tumukunde, Josiane Uwimbabazi, Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza

GQ-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Merveille Uwase (wk), Faina Uwineza, Angeline Uwimpaye, Benise Uwase, Fanny Utagushimaninde, Pascaline Ishimwe, Sharkira Niyomuhoza, Clarise Umutoniwase, Zurafat Ishimwe, Cynthia Uwera, Diane Uwineza

IH-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Uware

S Uware, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. F Uwineza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Umuhoza

G Ishimwe and D Umuhoza are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Ingabire is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

B Murekatete

B Murekatete and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Jose is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

G Uwase

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Muhawenimana and G Uwase. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Uware is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IH-W vs GQ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Murekatete

B Murekatete is one of the best players in Gahanga Queens Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 25 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

G Uwase

G Uwase is one of the best picks in Gahanga Queens Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 48 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IH-W vs GQ-W, Match 7

B Murekatete

D Umuhoza

G Uwase

H Ishimwe

G Ishimwe

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Gahanga Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Gahanga Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera

Batters: D Umuhoza, G Ishimwe, S Ingabire

All-rounders: B Murekatete, M Jose, H Ishimwe

Bowlers: C Uwera, G Uwase, I Muhawenimana, G Mugwaneza

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Gahanga Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera

Batters: D Umuhoza, G Ishimwe, S Ingabire

All-rounders: B Murekatete, H Ishimwe

Bowlers: C Uwera, G Uwase, I Muhawenimana, G Mugwaneza, Z Ishimwe

Poll : 0 votes