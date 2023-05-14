IH-W vs SCC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for RCA Women’s T20 match – May 14, 2023

Indatwa Hampshire Women (IH-W) and Sorwathe CC Women (SCC-W) are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the RCA Women’s T20 on Sunday, May 14. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

The game is the first of Sunday’s doubleheader and a number of international cricketers from Rwanda will ply their trade in the tournament. The opening game is expected to be an absolute cracker.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IH-W vs SCC-W game.

#3 Gisele Ishimwe (IH-W) – 9 credits

Gisele Ishimwe (Image Courtesy: The New Times)

Gisele Ishimwe has been a prolific run-scorer for Rwanda and should be picked for the IH-W vs SCC-W. In 52 matches, the right-handed batter has scored 837 runs at an average of 19.02 and a strike rate of 84.63.

Her top score of 114 not out came against Eswatini Women back in 2021. She also has 13 wickets to her name at an economy rate of 5.14.

#2 Sifa Ingabire (IH-W) – 7.5 credits

Sifa Ingabire (Image Couretsy: The New Times)

Sifa Ingabire is a useful cricketer and fantasy users should pick her for the IH-W vs SCC-W match. She has picked up 22 wickets from 21 innings at an economy rate of 4.58.

She also has three three-wicket hauls to her name with the best figures of 3/3 against Mali Women back in 2019. She has also scored 149 runs from 21 innings at an average of 8.27 and a strike rate of 41.97.

#1 Alice Ikuzwe (SCC-W) – 9 credits

Alice Ikuzwe is an effective player and fantasy users should opt for her in their teams for the IH-W vs SCC-W match. She has played 44 matches in which he has scored 290 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 67.59. She also has 12 wickets to show for her efforts at an economy rate of 4.80.

