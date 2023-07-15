IH-W vs WCC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda Women’s T10 League 2023 – July 15, 2023

Indatwa Hampshire CC Women (IH-W) and White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) are set to lock horns in Match 1 of the Rwanda Women’s T20 T10 League 2023 on Saturday, July 15. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

The opening match of the upcoming tournament is expected to be an absolute cracker. Some of the best players from the Rwanda Women’s team are set to ply their trade.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IH-W vs WCC-W Dream11 teams.

#3 Henriette Ishimwe (IH-W) – 9.0 credits

Henriette Ishimwe is someone fantasy users should definitely pick in their teams for the IH-W vs WCC-W match. In 62 WT20Is, he has scored 658 runs at an average of 14.62 and a strike rate of 93.33 with a top score of 49 to show for her efforts. He has also picked up 64 wickets from 57 innings at an economy rate of 4.38 with four four-wicket hauls and one fifer to her name.

#2 Gisele Ishimwe (IH-W) – 9.0 credits

Gisele Ishimwe has done well for the Rwanda team in the T20 format. In 61 matches, the right-handed batter has scored 996 runs at an average of 19.52 and a strike rate of 81.77 with one century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts. She is also a handy medium-pace bowler, having picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.21.

#1 Margueritte Vumillya (WCC-W) - 9 credits

Margueritte Vumillya is a handy all-rounder and fantasy users should not leave her out of teams for the IH-W vs WCC-W match. In 61 matches, she has scored 142 runs at an average of 8.35 and a strike rate of 85.02 with a top score of 17. Her main expertise lies with the ball in hand, having picked up 52 wickets at an economy rate of 4.01 with three four-wicket hauls.

