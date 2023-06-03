IH-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for RCA T20 Women's League, Match 9

The ninth match of the RCA T20 Women's League will see Indatwa Hampshire Women (IH-W) squaring off against White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Saturday, June 3.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IH-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Indatwa Hampshire Women have won all of their last three matches of the season. White Clouds CC Women, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches of the tournament. White Clouds CC Women will give it their all to win the match, but the Indatwa Hampshire Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IH-W vs WCC-W Match Details

The ninth match of the RCA T20 Women's League will be played on June 3 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IH-W vs WCC-W, Match 9

Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between White Clouds CC Women and Sorwathe CC Women, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

IH-W vs WCC-W Form Guide

IH-W - W W W

WCC-W - L L L

IH-W vs WCC-W Probable Playing XI

IH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Gisele Ishimwe, Liliane Ufitinema, Sifa Ingabire, Cynthia Tuyizere, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Henriette Ishimwe (c), Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Sarah Uwera (wk), Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana

WCC-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Diane Umutoniwase, Liliane Niyonsaba, Miriam Maina, Margueritte Vumiliya (c), Gisa Uwase (wk), Kevine Gisubizo, Esther Ndayisaba, Leodia Teta, Olive Dusabimana, Sabrina Uwase, Sharon Umutoniwase

IH-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Uwera

S Uwera is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. F Irakoze is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Ishimwe

S Ingabire and G Ishimwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Fabiolla played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

M Vumiliya and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. G Gasana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Mugwaneza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Marry and G Mugwaneza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Muhawenimana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IH-W vs WCC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Ishimwe

G Ishimwe will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 351 points in the last three matches.

H Ishimwe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Ishimwe as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 406 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IH-W vs WCC-W, Match 9

G Ishimwe

H Ishimwe

G Mugwaneza

M Vumiliya

S Marry

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs White Clouds CC Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs White Clouds CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera

Batters: S Ingabire, G Ishimwe

All-rounders: H Ishimwe, M Vumiliya, G Gasana

Bowlers: I Muhawenimana, S Marry, G Mugwaneza, L Teta, D Uwizeyimana

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs White Clouds CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera, F Irakoze

Batters: S Ingabire, G Ishimwe

All-rounders: H Ishimwe, M Vumiliya

Bowlers: I Muhawenimana, S Marry, G Mugwaneza, L Teta, O Dusabimana

