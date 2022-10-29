IIL vs FPD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 13

Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) will lock horns with Foot Print Defenders (FPD) in the 13th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Saturday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at IIL vs FPD Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, pitch report and more.

The Defenders will be playing their first game and will look to start on a winning note. The Lions, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 19-run defeat to Gems Education CC.

The Lions will look to continue their winning ways, but the Defenders are a better team and expected to prevail.

IIL vs FPD Match Details

The 13th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 29 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 5:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IIL vs FPD, Match 13

Date and Time: October 29, 2022; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring game, with pacers to play a key role. The last game here between Mideast Metals and Pacific Group saw 231 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

IIL vs FPD Form Guide

IIL - L

FPD - Will be playing their first match

IIL vs FPD Probable Playing XIs

IIL

No major injury update

Tanish Suri (wk), Haseeb Ur Rehman, Junaid Jawo, Muhammad Anwar-Khan, Deepak Pandey-l, Bijay Chhetri, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Deepak Kumar Bhartiya, Vasurat Shukla, Naheed Kiani, Faris Faisal

FPD

No major injury update

Asfand Khan (wk), Faisur Ur Rehman, Hamid Shabbir, Sheraz Sarfraz, Hassan Khan II, Santosh Roy, Ayush Roy, Barin Desai, Zayn Raza, Roshaan I, Muhammad Amir

IIL vs FPD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ur Rehman

Rehman is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here. A Khan is another good pick.

Batters

M Anwar

M Anwar and M Khan are the two best batter picks. F Ur Rehman has performed well in previous games and is another good pick.

All-rounders

S Muhammad

H Khan and S Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ramakrishnan is another good pick.

Bowlers

E Siddiq

The top bowler picks are B Desai and E Siddiq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Hussain is another good pick.

IIL vs FPD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Anwar

M Anwar bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain for the grand league teams. He smashed 66 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

F Ur Rehman

As the pitch looks decent, you could make Rehman the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs.

Five Must-Picks for IIL vs FPD, Match 13

F Ur Rehman

S Muhammad

S Ramakrishnan

M Anwar

E Siddiq

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Foot Print Defenders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Foot Print Defenders Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Ur Rehman, A Khan

Batters: M Anwar, M Khan, F Ur Rehman

All-rounders: S Ramakrishnan, S Muhammad, H Khan

Bowlers: E Siddiq, B Desai, M Hussain

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Foot Print Defenders Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Ur Rehman

Batters: M Anwar, M Khan, F Ur Rehman

All-rounders: S Ramakrishnan, S Muhammad, H Khan, D Kumar

Bowlers: E Siddiq, A Zahoor, M Hussain

