IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 19

The Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) will lock horns with the Gallion CKT Club (GCC) in the 19th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IIL vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction

Infusion Invergy Lions have won one out of their two matches and are fifth in the Pool A standings. They won their last game against Foot Print Defenders by eight wickets. Gallion CKT Club, on the other hand, have only won one out of their four matches and are second in the Pool A points table. They won their last game against Foot Print Defenders by 131 runs.

IIL vs GCC Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 19th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, November 5. The match is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IIL vs GCC, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 19

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

IIL vs GCC Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. Meanwhile, the spinners can be a bit handy too. Two of the last three matches played here have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 155

Average second-innings score: 212

IIL vs GCC Form Guide (Previous Matches)

IIL: W-L

GCC: W-L-L

IIL vs GCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

IIL I injury/team news

No major injury updates.

IIL Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Anwar Khan, Waqas Tariq, Junaid Jawo, Muhammed Omer, Syed Muhammad Danish, Nawaz Ahmed, Atiq Shabir, Amin Khan, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq, Bilal Sheikh, Khursand Butt.

GCC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

GCC Probable Playing 11

Usman Khan, Safeer Tariq, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Saifullah Noor, Ahsan Shehzad, Amjad Gul, Rehan Shah, Abdul Malik, Mudassar Ali.

IIL vs GCC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Safeer Tariq (4 matches, 88 runs, Strike Rate: 169.23)

Safeer has mustered 88 runs in four matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khan (3 matches, 302 runs, Strike Rate: 247.54)

Usman has broken records with his hard-hitting skills. He has smashed 302 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 247.54.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amjad Gul (4 matches, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 197.92 )

Amjad has scored 95 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 197.92. He is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

Top Bowler Pick

Etesham Siddiq (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.38)

Siddiq has taken five wickets in two games at an economy of 7.38. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in your fantasy team.

IIL vs GCC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Usman Khan

Usman has been in the form of his life, creating multiple records in every match. He has scored 302 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 247.54.

Waqas Tariq

Waqas was sensational in the last match wherein he mustered 66 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 183.33, while also scalping one valuable wicket. He is looking in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for IIL vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Usman Khan: 302 runs in 3 matches

Muhammad Anwar Khan: 149 runs in 2 matches

Amjad Gul: 95 runs in 4 matches

Etesham Siddiq: 5 wickets in 2 matches

Safeer Tariq: 88 runs in 4 matches

IIL vs GCC match expert tips

Waqas Tariq could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Safeer Tariq

Batters: Usman Khan (c), Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Anwar Khan

All-rounders: Waqas Tariq (vc), Muhammed Omer, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Amjad Gul

Bowlers: Ehtesham Siddiq, Abdul Malik, Mudassar Ali

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Safeer Tariq

Batters: Usman Khan, Israr Ahmed (vc), Muhammad Anwar Khan

All-rounders: Waqas Tariq (c), Muhammed Omer, Amjad Gul, Ahsan Shehzad

Bowlers: Ehtesham Siddiq, Abdul Malik, Mudassar Ali

