IIL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will see the Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) square off against the Mid-East Metals (MEM) at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Thursday, April 13. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IIL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
The Infusion Invergy Lions have played three matches in the tournament and have won two of them, losing the other one. They are currently second in the points table and will look to win the match to maintain their position at the top of the table.
The Middle-East Metals, on the other hand, have won one and lost the other in the two games they have played so far in the tournament. They are currently fourth in the points table and are in desperate need of a win to climb up in the points table.
IIL vs MEM Match Details
The 19th game of the ICC Academy Ramadan T20 Trophy will be played on April 13 at ICC Academy Ground No.2, commencing at 10.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: IIL vs MEM, Match 19
Date and Time: April 13, 2023; 10.30 pm IST
Venue: ICC Academy Ground No.2, Dubai
IIL vs MEM, Pitch Report
The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No.2 will be good for both the batter and the bowlers. It will be a close fight between the bat and the ball.
IIL vs MEM Probable Playing XIs
IIL Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
IIL Probable Playing XI
H Ur Rehman, M Jawo, N Ahmed, B Sheikh, M Tariq Khan, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, W Tariq, S Afridi, M Januja, Syed Muhammad Danish, and I Ullah Khan.
MEM Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
MEM Probable Playing XI
O Hayat-I, W Ahmed-I, H Altaf, I Ashraf, F Awan, Z Muhammad, K Khawaja, T Khan, H Bilal, M Ayub, M Imran, and F Ahmed.
IIL vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
H Ur Rehman
H Ur Rehman has been in more or less decent form with the bat in this tournament. He will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.
Batter
Z Muhammad
Muhammad has been in brilliant form with the bat. He has been scoring runs consistently and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.
All-rounder
W Tariq
W Tariq has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to impact the match with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.
Bowler
I Ullah Khan
Izzat Ullah has been in good form with the ball this tournament. He has been picking up wickets on a consistent basis and that makes him the safest bet from the bowler's category for the match.
IIL vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices
W Tariq
Tariq has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has been scoring runs and picking up wickets on a consistent basis and that makes him a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Z Muhammad
Muhammad has been in good touch with the bat. He can score vital runs for the team and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for IIL vs MEM, Match 19
H Ur Rehman
Z Muhammad
W Tariq
S Afridi
I Ullah Khan
IIL vs MEM Match Expert Tips
The pitch will favor batters, especially in the first innings. Bowlers with good slower under their repertoire and spinners will come into play with the progress of the match.
IIL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: H Ur Rehman
Batters: W Ahmed-I, F Awan, Z Muhammad
All-rounders: K Khawaja, M Januja, W Tariq, S Afridi
Bowlers: H Bilal, I Ullah Khan, M Imran
