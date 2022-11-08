IIL vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 24

The Infusion Invergy Lions will lock horns with the Rajkot Thunder (IIL vs RJT) in Match 24 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Tuesday, November 8. The ICC Academy in Dubai will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the IIL vs RJT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The Thunder have lost each of their last two games and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. The Infusion Invergy Lions are also not in great form and have won only one of their last three matches.

The Rajkot Thunder will give it their all to win this match as they look to return to winning ways. However, the Infusion Invergy Lions are a relatively better team and are expected to take all the points from this encounter.

IIL vs RJT Match Details

The 24th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 8 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Infusion Invergy Lions vs Rajkot Thunder, Match 24, ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Emirates NBD CKT Club and the Dubai Gymkhana. A total of 410 runs were scored in the match, while both teams lost a combined 13 wickets.

IIL vs RJT Form Guide

Infusion Invergy Lions - L W L.

Rajkot Thunder - N/R L N/R L.

IIL vs RJT Probable Playing XI

IIL injury updates

There are no major injury updates for the Lions, who will have their entire squad to choose from for this match.

Predicted XI

Bilal Sheikh (c), Humza Sheraz, Haseen Ur Rehman (wk), Syed Muhammad-Danish, Bijay Chhetri, Waqas Tariq, Usama Ahmed, Muhammad Fahad Aliani, Muhammad Anwar-Khan, Etesham Siddiq, Muhammad Omer.

RJT injury updates

The Thunder also have no major injury updates and will likely deploy their strongest possible XI in this game.

Predicted XI

Waqas Ilyas, Banty Nandy (c & wk), Ayesh Shaikh, Pritesh Anadkat, Mitesh Thanki, Jay Sheth, Dipesh Rajgor, Tareq Isab, Jatin Patel, Gurjant Kanda, Nasir Yousuf.

IIL vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Ilyas (Two matches, 51 runs)

W Ilyas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your Dream11 team for this match. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in this game, while also contributing points with his work behind the stumps.

H Ur Rehman is another good pick for you to consider adding to your fantasy team for this match.

Batters

M Anwar (Three matches, 158 runs, one wicket)

M Anwar and B Nandy are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this match. Both have gotten some runs under their belt in this tournament and will be confident of adding to their tally.

D Khan has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good option for you to consider for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Kanda (Two matches, 75 runs, one wicket)

M Omer and G Kanda are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. The duo are likely to bat in the top order and will also complete their quota of overs.

W Tariq is another solid option for you to check out in the all-rounders section.

Bowlers

M Hussain (Two matches, 44 runs, two wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are M Hussain and J Sheth. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, increasing their chances of scalping wickets. Hussain has also contributed some handy runs with the bat.

E Siddiq is another good pick for you to consider for this match.

IIL vs RJT match captain and vice-captain choices

G Kanda

G Kanda will bat in the top order and will likely complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

Kanda has already smashed 75 runs and taken one wicket in the two matches he has played in this tournament.

M Anwar

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make M Anwar the captain of your grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. Anwar has already smashed 158 runs and taken one wicket in three games in this year's ICCA Arabian T20 League.

5 Must-Picks for IIL vs RJT, Match 24, ICCA Arabian T20 League

M Anwar - 158 runs and one wicket.

M Hussain - 44 runs and two wickets.

G Kanda - 75 runs and one wicket.

M Omer - 100 runs and two wickets.

E Siddiq - Five wickets.

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Rajkot Thunder Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order, in your fantasy team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

IIL vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Rajkot Thunder Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Ilyas, H Ur Rehman.

Batters: B Nandy, M Anwar, D Khan.

All-rounders: G Kanda, W Tariq, S Muhammad.

Bowlers: M Hussain, J Sheth, E Siddiq.

IIL vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Rajkot Thunder Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Ilyas, H Ur Rehman.

Batters: B Nandy, M Anwar, H Sheraz.

All-rounders: G Kanda, W Tariq, M Omer.

Bowlers: M Hussain, D Rajgor, E Siddiq.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 4609 votes