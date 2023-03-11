IIL vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League , Match 51

The Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) will take on Valley Boyz (VB) in the 51st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IIL vs VB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Infusion Invergy Lions have played six matches in the tournament. They have managed to win three of their encounters while losing the other three.

On the other hand, Valley Boyz have tasted victories in four of their six matches and are currently positioned at third in the points table.

IIL vs VB Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 51st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on March 121 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IIL vs VB, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 51

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

IIL vs VB Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for cricket as players of all trades will get help from the track. Spinners will be especially effective on this wicket.

IIL vs VB probable playing XIs for today’s match

IIL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IIL Probable Playing XI

Haseeb ur Rehman (wk), Muhammad Owais Ali, Mohammad Junaid, Nawaz Ahmed, jahanzain Ahmed Bhatti, Bilal Sheikh (c), Keshav Sharma, Izaat Ullah Khan, Faris Faisal, Muhammad Awais, and Mazhar Hussain.

VB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VB Probable Playing XI

Majid Manzoor (wk), Danish Hafiz, Hemayun Bazaz, Usman Masood, Mafooz Ilahi, Musa Benazir, Zaid Wani, Saqib Amin, Mohsen Mattoo (c), Mudasir Bashir, and Khalid Ibrahim.

IIL vs VB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Danish Hafiz

Danish Hafiz bats in the top-order and has been in good touch in this tournament. His ability to bat with positive intent in the initial stages makes him the best wicketkeeper pick.

Batter

Mafooz Ilahi

Mafooz Ilahi has been in decent touch with the bat in this tournament. Ilahi is the best bet from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

M Mattoo

M Matto has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to change the complexion of the match with both of her trades makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

K Ibrahim

K Ibrahim has been in great form with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best pick from the bowlers category for this match.

IIL vs VB Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

M Mattoo

M Matto has the ability to be a match winner with either the bat or the ball. His recent form makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

W Tariq

W Tariq has done a great job with either of her trades for his team. Tariq can be the match winner in either of the innings and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for IIL vs VB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

D Hafiz

M Ilahi

M Mattoo

W Tariq

K Ibrahim

IIL vs VB match expert tips

It will be a sporty wicket at the ICC Academy. The top-order batters and bowlers who can use their variations cleverly will be the best picks for the match.

IIL vs VB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 51, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: N Ahmed, M Ilahi, M Benazir

All-rounders: M Wani, M Mattoo, S Amin, W Tariq

Bowlers: K Ibrahim, B Ahmad-II, M Bashir

