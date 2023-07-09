IM vs AUT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st & 2nd T20I match – July 9, 2023

The King William's College in Castletown will host the 1st and 2nd T20I matches between Isle of Man and Austria on July 9th at 3:30 PM and 08:30 PM IST, respectively.

Austria recently faced Germany in a T20I series during the Austria tour of the Netherlands in June 2023. Unfortunately, they suffered defeats in both matches, with Germany winning by six and eight wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Man had a disappointing performance in their recent T20I series against Spain in February 2023. Spain swept them aside with a 5-0 victory in the 6-match series.

Both teams are determined to learn from their setbacks and make a strong comeback in the upcoming T20 matches.

Here are three players you can consider as your captain or vice-captain for your IM vs AUT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Razmal Shigiwal (AUT) - 8.5 credits

Razmal Shigiwal, a right-handed batsman from Austria, bats at the number three position in the batting order for his team. With an average of 36.47, he has showcased his skills in this format, and his highest score of 95* highlights his capabilities.

In the year 2022, he appeared in 17 T20I matches, amassing an impressive total of 486 runs at an average of 37.38. During the recent Netherlands tour, he failed to score in the second match, but he did contribute 40 runs in the first game.

Given his current form, Razmal Shigiwal would be a wise choice for the vice-captain position in your IM vs AUT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Joe Burrows (IM) - 9 credits

Joe Burrows has emerged as the key bowler for the Isle of Man cricket team since July 2022. With 11 T20I matches under his belt, he has impressively secured 16 wickets.

Notably, he has maintained an economy rate of under eight runs per over, while his strike rate stands at 13. Joe's exceptional bowling performance includes his best figures of 4/10, which he will undoubtedly strive to replicate in today's match.

#1 Shahil Momin (AUT) - 7 credits

Shahil Momin, a bowling all-rounder from Austria, is known for his left-arm orthodox bowling skills. He not only excels in taking wickets but also provides stability to his team's batting lineup. Since July 2021, he has been the most reliable wicket-taker for Austria in T20Is.

In his 16 T20I appearances, he has never failed to claim a wicket for his team. Moreover, he has proven his worth in the middle order with valuable contributions making him a perfect candidate for the captain of your Dream11 teams.

