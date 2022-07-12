IM vs CYP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 2

The Isle of Man (IM) will take on Cyprus (CYP) in the second match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Tuesday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A after a successful international season. The Isle of Man have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while Cyprus have had an exceptional international season till now and are one of the strongest contenders in the tournament.

The Isle of Man will be keen to start the tournament on a positive note, but Cyprus are a relatively better team. Cyprus are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IM vs CYP Probable Playing XI

IM Playing XI

Jacob Butler, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Fraser Clarke, Matthew Ansell (c), George Burrows, Sam Barnett, Dollin Jansen, Kieran Cawte, Carl Hartmann (wk)

CYP Playing XI

Zeeshan Sarvar (wk), Nalin Pathirana, Roman Mazumder, Chamal Sadun, Scott Austin, Gurpratap Singh (c), Shoaib Ahmad, Neeraj Tiwari, Wasim Anwar, Waqar Ali, Tejwinder Singh

Match Details

IM vs CYP, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 2

Date and Time: July 12, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kerava National Cricket Ground will aid batters. The spinners might some assistance; otherwise, it may be difficult for the bowling unit to stop the players with willow. The team batting first must score in excess of 150 runs in order to win the game.

Isle of Man vs Cyprus Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Sarvar, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Burrows and R Mazumder are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. N Knights is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

G Singh and J Butler are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ahmad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Q Anwar and M Ansell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. W Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Isle of Man vs Cyprus Dream11 prediction team

G Singh (CYP)

R Mazumder (CYP)

J Butler (IM)

Isle of Man vs Cyprus Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Z Sarvar, R Mazumder, G Burrows, N Knights, G Singh, S Ahmad, J Butler, N Tiwari, Q Anwar, W Ali, M Ansell

Captain: G Singh Vice Captain: R Mazumder

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Z Sarvar, R Mazumder, G Burrows, N Knights, A McAuley, G Singh, S Ahmad, J Butler, Q Anwar, W Ali, M Ansell

Captain: G Singh Vice Captain: J Butler

