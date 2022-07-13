IM vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 7

The Isle of Man (IM) will take on Serbia (SER) in the 7th match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Wednesday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

The Isle of Man are one of the strongest teams in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers and they proved themselves in the first match as they won the match against Cyprus by eight wickets.

Serbia, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament and are expected to perform as well as they did in the domestic matches.

While Serbia will look to start the tournament on a positive note, the Isle of Man will hope to keep the winning run going. The Isle of Man are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IM vs SER Probable Playing XI

IM Playing XI

Jacob Butler, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Fraser Clarke, Matthew Ansell (c), George Burrows, Sam Barnett, Dollin Jansen, Kieran Cawte, Carl Hartmann (wk)

SER Playing XI

Robin Vitas (c), Adrian Dunbar (wk), Bogdan Dugic, Matija Sarenac, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Nemanja Zimonjic, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Matthew Kostic, Slobodan Tosic

Match Details

IM vs SER, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 7

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is expected to be batting-friendly. The spinners might also get some assistance from the wicket. The average score batting first on this wicket is 150.

IM vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Hartman, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Burrows and A McAuley are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. W Burton is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

N Johns and J Butler are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Beard is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Burrows and M Ansell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Gajic is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in IM vs SER Dream11 prediction team

J Burrows (IM)

G Burrows (IM)

J Butler (IM)

Isle of Man vs Serbia Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: C Hartman, G Burrows, A McAuley, A Mene, W Burton, N Johns, E Beard, J Butler, J Burrows, C Langford, A Gajic

Captain: G Burrows Vice Captain: J Butler

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: C Hartman, G Burrows, A McAuley, A Mene, W Burton, N Johns, A Dizija, J Butler, J Burrows, C Langford, A Gajic

Captain: J Butler Vice Captain: G Burrows

