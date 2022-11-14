IM-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Pentangular Series, Final

Isle of Man Women (IM-W) will take on Sweden Women (SWE-W) in the final of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series on Monday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IM-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Isle of Man Women have won only one of their last three matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Sweden Women, too, have won one of their last three matches.

Sweden Women will try their best to win the match, but Isle of Man Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

IM-W vs SWE-W Match Details

The final of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series will be played on November 14 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IM-W vs SWE-W, Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Final

Date and Time: November 14, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

IM-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

IM-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SWE-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

IM-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XI

IM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Alanya Thorpe, Andrea Littlejohns, Bekkie Webster (wk), Catherine Perry, Clare Crowe ©, Danielle Murphy, Ellan Cleator, Jo Hicks, Kim Carney, Lucy Barnett, Rachel Overman

SWE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Anya Vaidya, Eman Asim, Gunjan Shukla ©, Imali Jayasooriya, Kanchan Rana, Meghana Alugunoolla, Rashmi Somashekhar, Sienna Linden, Signe Lundell (wk), Sofie Elmesioo, Surya Ravuri

IM-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Lundell

S Lundell, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. B Webster is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Carney

K Carney and M Alugunoolla are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Asim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Linden

S Linden and L Barnett are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Thorpe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ravuri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Shukla and S Ravuri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Perry is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IM-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Linden

S Linden is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

G Shukla

G Shukla is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

10 Must-Picks for IM-W vs SWE-W, Final

K Carney

G Shukla

S Linden

L Barnett

S Ravuri

Isle of Man Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Isle of Man Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Lundell, B Webster

Batters: K Carney, E Asim, M Alugunoolla

All-rounders: L Barnett, S Linden, A Thorpe

Bowlers: G Shukla, S Ravuri, C Perry

Isle of Man Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Lundell

Batters: K Carney, E Asim, M Alugunoolla

All-rounders: L Barnett, S Linden, A Thorpe, A Vaidya

Bowlers: G Shukla, J Hicks, C Perry

Poll : 0 votes