IM-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 2

Isle of Man (IM-W) will take on Sweden (SWE-W) in the second game of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series on Friday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the IM-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Isle of Man have a young and promising squad, whereas Sweden have in-form and experienced campaigners.

Isle of Man will try their best to win the game, but Sweden are a better team and expected to prevail.

IM-W vs SWE-W Match Details

Match 2 of the Women's T20I Pentangular Series will be played on November 11 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IM-W vs SWE-W, Women's T20I Pentangular Series, Match 2

Date and Time: November 11 2022; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has a well-balanced pitch, which is conducive for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial key in the middle overs.

IM-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

IM-W - Will be playing their first game

SWE-W - Will be playing their first game

IM-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XIs

IM-W

No major injury update

Bekkie Webster (wk), Clare Crowe, Kim Carney, Rachel Overman, Andrea Littlejohns, Ellan Cleator, Alanya Thorpe, Becky Corkish, Catherine Perry, Danielle Murphy, Kira Buchan

SWE-W

No major injury update

Signe Lundell (wk), Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Eman Asim, Elsa Thelander, Rashmi Samashekar, Anya Vaidya, Sienna Linden, Surya Ravuri, Sophie Elmsjoo, Imali Jayasooriya

IM-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Webster

B Webster, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper batter. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Lundell is another good pick.

Batters

K Rana

C Crowe and K Rana are the two best batter picks. A Singh is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

A Thorpe

S Linden and A Thorpe are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Samashekar is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Buchan

The top bowler picks are S Elmsjoo and K Buchan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. G Shukla is another good pick.

IM-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Thorne

A Thorne is one of the best players, as she bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

K Rana

K Rana is one of the best picks, as she bowls at the death and also bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for IM-W vs SWE-W, Match 2

K Rana

A Thorne

S Lindell

C Crowe

R Samashekar

Isle of Man Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them captain and vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Isle of Man Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Webster, S Lundell

Batters: K Rana, A Singh, C Crowe

All-rounders: R Samashekar, A Thorpe, S Linden

Bowlers: K Buchan, S Elmsjoo, G Shukla

Isle of Man Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Webster

Batters: K Rana, A Singh, C Crowe

All-rounders: R Samashekar, A Thorpe, S Linden, A Vaidya

Bowlers: K Buchan, S Elmsjoo, G Shukla

