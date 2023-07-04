IMA vs IGZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Elite League T20, Match 8

The eighth match of the Rwanda Elite League T20 will see the Imanzi Guardians (IME) squaring off against the Ingenzi Defenders (IGZ) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IMA vs IGZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Imanzi Guardians have won two of their last three matches of the season. The Ingenzi Defenders, too, have won two of their last three matches.

The Imanzi Guardians will give it their all to win the match, but Ingenzi Defenders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IMA vs IGZ Match Details

The eighth match of the Rwanda Elite League T20 will be played on July 4 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to commence at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IMA vs IGZ, Match 8

Date and Time: July 04, 2023, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced, where fans can expect good runs and at the same time wickets from pacers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Ingenzi Defenders and the Imanzi Guardians, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

IMA vs IGZ Form Guide

IMA - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

IGZ - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

IMA vs IGZ Probable Playing XI

IMA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Michel Iradukunda ©, Orchide Tuyisenge, Oscar Manishimwe 8(wk), Chris Namuhoranye, Hamza Khan, Theoneste Hakuziyaremye, Rodrigue Niyomugabo, Ignace Ntirenganya, Yvan Bimenyimana, Blaise Romeo Rindiro, and Mohammad Nadir.

IGZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kevin Irakoze, Eric Dusingizimana, Didier Ndikubwimana (c & wk), Niyomugabo Isaie, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Aime Nkurayija, Israel Mugisha, Eric Kubwimana, Ivan Mitali, D’amour Byiringiro, and Emmanuel Manishimwe.

IMA vs IGZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

O Manishimwe

O Manishimwe is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Dusingizimana

O Tuyisenge and E Dusingizimana are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. N Isaie played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Khan

M Nadir and H Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Mitali is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Irakoze

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Irakoze and I Jean. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Blaise is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IMA vs IGZ match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khan

H Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 311 points in the last three matches.

M Nadir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Nadir your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 254 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IMA vs IGZ, Match 8

H Khan

M Nadir

K Irakoze

I Mitali

R Blaise

Imanzi Guardians vs Ingenzi Defenders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Imanzi Guardians vs Ingenzi Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: O Manishimwe

Batters: O Tuyisenge, E Dusingizimana

All-rounders: H Khan, I Mitali, M Nadir, I Ntirenganya, I Mugisha

Bowlers: R Blaise, K Irakoze, I Jean

Imanzi Guardians vs Ingenzi Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: O Manishimwe

Batters: E Dusingizimana

All-rounders: H Khan, I Mitali, M Nadir, I Ntirenganya

Bowlers: R Blaise, K Irakoze, I Jean, A Nkurayija, Y Bimenyimana

