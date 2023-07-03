IME vs IGB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Elite League T20, Match 5

The fifth match of the Rwanda Elite League T20 will see Imena Centurions (IME) squaring off against Ingabo Titans (IGB) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IME vs IGB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Imena Centurions have lost both of their last two matches of the season. Ingabo Titans, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Imena Centurions will give it their all to win the match, but Ingabo Titans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IME vs IGB Match Details

The fifth match of the Rwanda Elite League T20 will be played on July 3 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IME vs IGB, Match 5

Date and Time: July 3, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced, where fans can expect good runs and at the same time wickets from pacers. The last match played on this pitch was between Ingabo Titans and Imanzi Guardians, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IME vs IGB Form Guide

IME - L L

IGB - L W

IME vs IGB Probable Playing XI

IME Playing XI

No injury updates

David Uwimana (wk), Abimbabazi Eloi-Loic, Wilson Niyitanga, Clinton Rububagumya, Jean-Bosco Tuyizere, Zappy Bimenyimana, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Protogene Irafasha, Steven Ntwali, Amiel Habimana, and Zirahangaje Francois.

IGB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aime Mucyodusenge (wk), Emile Munyampirwa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Yves Cyusa, Eric Niyomugabo, Jean Pierre-Rukundo, Martin Akayezu, Emile Rukiriza, Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, Chancelier Nzabarinda, and Joshua Kamana.

IME vs IGB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Mucyodusenge

A Mucyodusenge is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Uwimana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Rububagumya

Y Cyusa and C Rububagumya are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. J Tuyizere played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Bimenyimana

N Theophile and Z Bimenyimana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Akayezu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Nzabarinda

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Francois and C Nzabarinda. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ntwali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IME vs IGB match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Bimenyimana

Z Bimenyimana will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 177 points in the last two matches.

N Theophile

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Theophile your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 117 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IME vs IGB, Match 5

Z Bimenyimana

N Theophile

M Akayezu

C Rububagumya

C Nzabarinda

Imena Centurions vs Ingabo Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Imena Centurions vs Ingabo Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Mucyodusenge, D Uwimana

Batters: C Rububagumya, Y Cyusa, J Tuyizere

All-rounders: Z Bimenyimana, M Akayezu, N Theophile, J Pierre Rukundo

Bowlers: C Nzabarinda, Z Francois

Imena Centurions vs Ingabo Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Mucyodusenge, D Uwimana, A Eloi

Batters: C Rububagumya, Y Cyusa, E Niyomugabo

All-rounders: Z Bimenyimana, M Akayezu, N Theophile

Bowlers: C Nzabarinda, Z Francois

Poll : 0 votes