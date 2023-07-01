IME vs IMA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda Men's T20 match – July 1, 2023

Get ready for an exciting IME vs IMA match as Imena Centurions tackle Imanzi Guardians in the second recreation of the Rwanda Elite T20 League. Both groups will be keen to kickstart their marketing campaign with a win at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City.

Imena Centurions will depend on their sturdy batting lineup, even as Imanzi Guardians will appear to showcase their bowling prowess. Expect a fiercely competitive suit as these teams struggle it out for an early benefit in this exciting come-across.

Let's examine the top three players you may select as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 prediction for IME vs IMA.

#3 Wilson Niyitanga (IME) - 7 credits

Wilson Niyitanga is a promising cricketer representing Imena Centurions. Known for his skillful batting, Niyitanga has a dependable presence in the crew's lineup. With a sturdy approach and the potential to anchor innings, he regularly plays critical knocks for his aspect. From 36 matches, he has 488 runs with a career high of 55*.

Niyitanga’s shot selection and capability to rotate the strike make him a precious asset. Beyond his batting prowess, he is also a dedicated team player, always giving exceptional on the field.

#2 Ignace Ntirenganya (IMA) – 8.5 credits

Known for his outstanding bowling abilities, Ntirenganya is a proper wicket-taker for his group. His potential to generate pace and motion poses a consistent undertaking for opposing batsmen. With a smooth bowling action and accurate control, Ntirenganya constantly troubles the opposition together with his deliveries.

Ntirenganya's contributions play an essential role in the group's achievement, as he continues to exhibit his talent and strive for excellence. In 19 games, he has 11 wickets to his name at an economy of around 7 only.

#1 Clinton Rubagumya (IME) - 9 credits

Clinton Rubagumya is a skilled cricketer hailing from Rwanda. Known for his all-spherical abilities, he brings a dynamic presence to the team. Rubagumya shows splendid bowling capabilities, frequently handing over correct and impactful spells. In 41 matches, he has scalped 33 wickets.

He is also a distinguished batter, who can make contributions with valuable runs to the team's total. From 41 suits, Clinton has 392 runs at an average of 12.25. With his determination and passion for the game, Rubagumya remains a key asset for the Imena Centurions, showcasing his competencies and contributing to the increase of cricket in the country as a whole!

As a captain or vice-captain in your IME vs IMA Dream11 prediction match, he is unquestionably someone to take into account.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's IME vs IMA Dream11 contest? Ignace Ntirenganya Wilson Niyitanga 0 votes