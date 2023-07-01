IME vs IMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Elite League T20, Match 2

The Imena Centurions (IME) will square off against the Imanzi Guardians(IMA) in the second match of the Rwanda Elite League T20 at the Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali on Saturday, July 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IME vs IMA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first game in the tournament for both teams. The two teams will be looking to get off to a good start with a win in this tournament. The stage is set for a cracker of a contest as both teams boast some talented players in their ranks.

IME vs IMA Match Details

The second match of the Rwanda Elite League T20 will be played on July 1 at the Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali City. The match will commence at 5.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IME vs IMA, Match 2, Rwanda Elite League T20

Date and Time: July 1, 2023, Saturday; 5.00 pm IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali City.

IME vs IMA Probable Playing XIs

IME Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IME Probable Playing XI

D Uwimana, A Eloi-Loic, C Rububgumya, J Tuyizere, W Niyitanga, Z Bimenyimana, N Theophile, A Habimana, E Muhawenimana, S Ntwali, and K Augustine.

IMA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IMA Probable Playing XI

O Manishimwe, O Tuyisenge, N David, T Hakuziyaremye, I Ntirenganya, H Khan, K Charlier, M Nadir, I Jean-Michel, S Seif Dushimirimana, and R Niyomugabo.

IME vs IMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - O Manishiwe

O Manishimwe is a stable top-order batter and is also a very able keeper. He will be a great pick for this match from this particular section.

Batter - C Rububgumya

C Rububgumya is an attacking batter at the top. He plays his shots from the very beginning of the innings and hence can give you some good fantasy points at the very beginning of the match.

All-rounder - Z Bimenyimana

Z Bimenyimana is a good and effective all-rounder. He can contribute to the team's cause in both innings of the match, which makes him a great choice for this section.

Bowler - I Jean-Michel

I Jean-Michel has the ability to pick up wickets with both the new ball and in the death overs. His wicket-taking ability guarantees point for the fantasy contests of the match.

IME vs IMA match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Bimenyimana

Z Bimenyimana is a very effective all-rounder who can chip in with match-winning contributions in both innings of the match. Bimenyimana is a perfect choice to multiply points throughout the match.

I Ntirenganya

I Ntirenganya is a good all-rounder who has the ability to pick up wickets and also scores some valuable runs. Ntirenganya is a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IME vs IMA, Match 2

O Manishimwe

C Rububgumya

Z Bimenyimana

I Ntirenganya

I Jean-Michel

IME vs IMA Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Gahanga International Stadium is generally a slowish track. It will help the spinners and the batters who are ready to spend some time out in the middle.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

IME vs IMA Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: O Manishimwe

Batters: J Tuyizere, O Tuyisenge, C Rububgumya

All-rounders: Z Bimenyimana, I Ntirenganya, H Khan, N Theophile

Bowlers: I Jean-Michel, E Muhawenimana, S Seif Dushimirimana

IME vs IMA Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

