IN-A-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Final

The Final match of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see India Women A (IN-A-W) squaring off against Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Wednesday, June 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Most of the matches of the tournament were washed out due to rain and teams who won their initial matches got a place in the semi-finals. India Women A last match was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, won their last match against Pakistan Women by six runs.

Bangladesh Women will give it their all to win the match, but India Women A are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IN-A-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The Final match of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 21 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A-W vs BAN-W, Final

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women, where a total of 112 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 18 overs.

IN-A-W vs BAN-W Form Guide

IN-A-W - W

BAN-W - W W

IN-A-W vs BAN-W Probable Playing XI

IN-A-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat (c), Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap

BAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, RH Jhilik, Sathi Rani (wk), Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Lata Mondal (c), Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akhter Maghla

IN-A-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Chetry

U Chetry is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. D Akter is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Gongadi

M Khatun and T Gongadi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Sehrawat played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

S Patil and R Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Akter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Chopra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kashyap and P Chopra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Akter is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-A-W vs BAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She took five wickets in the last match.

R Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Khan the captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has scored 25 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IN-A-W vs BAN-W, Final

S Patil

R Khan

N Akter

P Chopra

M Kashyap

India Women A vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women A vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Chetry

Batters: T Gongadi, M Khatun

All-rounders: S Patil, R Khan, M Khatun, S Akter

Bowlers: N Akter, M Kashyap, M Akter, P Chopra

India Women A vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Chetry

Batters: T Gongadi, M Khatun

All-rounders: S Patil, R Khan

Bowlers: N Akter, M Kashyap, M Akter, P Chopra, S Akther, T Sadhu

