IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's Challenger Trophy, Match 1

India A Women (IN-A-W) and India B Women (IN-B-W) will lock horns in the opening match of the Senior Women's Challenger Trophy at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The prolific 27-year-old all-rounder Sneh Rana will be skippering the India A Women side. India B Women, on the other hand, will be led by the national side's wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia. Both teams have some quality players in their ranks and we can expect a thrilling contest on Saturday.

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-A-W XI

Sneh Rana (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Shivali Shinde (WK), Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshani, Bareddy Anusha, Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Maya Sonawane.

IN-B-W XI

Taniya Bhatia (C & WK), Anju Tomar, Riya Chaudhary, Harleen Deol, Humeira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Rashi Kanojiya, Meghna Singh, Sarla Devi, Saima Thakoor, Ramyashri Prasad.

Match Details

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W, Match 1, Senior Women's Challenger Trophy

Date and Time: 4th December 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three Women's T20I matches played at the venue being 142 runs.

Today’s IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya was in decent form with the bat in the recently concluded Women's Senior One Day Trophy. She scored 191 runs at an average of 38.20 in seven matches. Bhatia can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Disha Kasat: Kasat was one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Vidarbha Women in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. In five matches, she scored 292 runs at a mind-blowing average of 97.33.

Sushree Dibyadarshani: Dibyadarshani scored 231 runs and picked up six wickets in seven Women's Senior One Day Trophy matches. She could play a big knock on Saturday.

All-rounders

Vrinda Dinesh: Vrinda was in brilliant form with the bat in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, scoring 348 runs at an average of 87 in six outings. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Sarla Devi: Sarla Devi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. She picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 2.92 in seven Women's Senior One Day Trophy fixtures.

Bowlers

Simran Dil Bahadur: Bahadur failed to perform with the ball in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. But on the batting front, she managed to score 156 runs at a strike rate of 68.72 in seven matches. Bahadur can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Rashi Kanojiya: Kanojiya bowled exceptionally well in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. She was the leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 prediction team

Sneh Rana (IN-A-W)

Sarla Devi (IN-B-W)

Taniya Bhatia (IN-B-W)

Harleen Deol (IN-B-W)

Jhansi Lakshmi (IN-A-W)

Important Stats for IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 prediction team (Stats from the Women's Senior One Day Trophy)

Vrinda Dinesh: 348 runs in 6 matches; SR - 75.48

Disha Kasat: 292 runs in 5 matches; SR - 79.56

Sushree Dibyadarshani: 231 runs in 7 matches; SR - 72.87

Sarla Devi: 12 wickets in 7 matches; ER - 2.92

Rashi Kanojiya: 15 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 3.39

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Senior Women's Challenger Trophy)

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's Challenger Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia, Disha Kasat, Harleen Deol, Sushree Dibyadarshani, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Vrinda Dinesh, Sarla Devi, Simran Dil Bahadur, Ramyashri Prasad, Rashi Kanojiya.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshani. Vice-captain: Sarala Devi.

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's Challenger Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shivali Shinde, Jhansi Lakshmi, Harleen Deol, Sushree Dibyadarshani, Humeira Kazi, Meghna Singh, Vrinda Dinesh, Sarla Devi, Simran Dil Bahadur, Bareddy Anusha, Rashi Kanojiya.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshani. Vice-captain: Meghna Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar