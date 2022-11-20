IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Match 1

India A (IN-A-W) will take on India C (IN-C-W) in the first game of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, top player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament after a successful domestic season. India A have many match-winning and in-form players, while India C have a young and promising squad.

India C will look to win the game, but India A are a better team and expected to prevail.

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Match Details

Match 1 of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be played on November 20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-A-W vs IN-C-W, Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Match 1

Date and Time: November 20, 2022; 11:00 am IST

Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Form Guide

IN-A-W - Will be playing their first game

IN-C-W - Will be playing their first game

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Probable Playing XIs

IN-A-W

No major injury update

Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shivali Shinde, Harleen Deol, Muskan Malik, Sundaresan Anusha, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Sajeevan Sajana, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Saika ishaque

IN-C-W

No major injury update

Richa Ghosh (wk), Madiwala Mamatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Singh, Komal Zanzad, Saranya Gadwal, Ajima Sangma

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Parween

Parween, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Ghosh is another good pick.

Batters

H Deol

S Meghana and H Deol are the two best batter picks. M Malik is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

P Vastrakar

A Kaur and P Vastrakar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sajana is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Yadav

The top bowler picks are M Singh and P Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Keerthi is another good pick.

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Vastrakar

Vastrakar is one of the best players for India C, as she bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

H Deol

Deol is one of the best players for India A, as she bats in the top order and is in top form. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for IN-A-W vs IN-C-W, Match 1

H Deol

S Sajana

P Vastrakar

S Meghana

A Kaur

India A Women vs India C Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India A Women vs India C Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Parween, R Ghosh

Batters: S Meghana, M Malik, H Deol

All-rounders: S Sajana, A Kaur, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: J Keerthi, P Yadav, M Singh

India A Women vs India C Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Parween, R Ghosh

Batters: S Meghana, M Malik, H Deol

All-rounders: S Sajana, A Kaur, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: J Keerthi, P Yadav, K Zanzad

