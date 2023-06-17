IN-A-W vs PK-W-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 12

The 12th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see India Women A (IN-A-W) squaring off against Pakistan Women (PK-W-A) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A-W vs PK-W-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

India Women A won their last match against Hong Kong Women by 9 wickets. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, won their last match of the season against Nepal Women by 9 runs.

Pakistan Women are a talented side, but India Women might be a little tough nut to crack for them.

IN-A-W vs PK-W-A Match Details

The 12th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 17 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A-W vs PK-W-A, Match 12

Date and Time: 17th June 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 69 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IN-A-W vs PK-W-A Form Guide

IN-A-W - W

PK-W-A - W

IN-A-W vs PK-W-A Probable Playing XI

IN-A-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat (c), Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap

PK-W-A Playing XI

No injury updates

G Feroza, Eyman Fatima, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqa, Tuba Hassan, Najiha Alvi (wk), A Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sana Fatima (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani

IN-A-W vs PK-W-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Chetry

U Chetry is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. G Feroza is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Gongadi

S Zulfiqar and T Gongadi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Fatima played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

S Patil and F Sana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Nasir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Chopra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kashyap and P Chopra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-A-W vs PK-W-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She took 5 wickets in the last match.

P Chopra

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Chopra as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IN-A-W vs PK-W-A, Match 12

S Patil

A Nasir

P Chopra

S Shah

F Sana

India Women A vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women A vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Chetry

Batters: T Gongadi, S Zulfiqar

All-rounders: S Patil (c), F Sana (vc), A Nasir, S Shah

Bowlers: T Sadhu, M Kashyap, T Hassan, P Chopra

India Women A vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Chetry

Batters: T Gongadi

All-rounders: S Patil (c), F Sana, A Nasir, S Shah,

Bowlers: T Sadhu, M Kashyap, T Hassan, P Chopra (vc), U Hani

