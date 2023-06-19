IN-A-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see India Women A (IN-A-W) squaring off against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Monday, June 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Most of the matches of the tournament were washed out due to rain and teams who won their initial matches got a place in the semi finals. India Women A won their last match against Hong Kong Women by 9 wickets. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, won their last match of the tournament against UAE Women by 3 wickets.

Sri Lanka Women possess a talented squad, but are likely to fall short against India Women A.

IN-A-W vs SL-W Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 19 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A-W vs SL-W, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: 19th June 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 69 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IN-A-W vs SL-W Form Guide

IN-A-W - W NR NR

SL-W - W NR NR

IN-A-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI

IN-A-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat (c), Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sathya Sandeepani (c), Umesha Thimashini, Vishmi Gunaratne, Imesha Dulani, Nimesha Madushani, Rashmi Silva, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Nilakshana Sandamini (wk), Madushika Methtananda, Kaushani Nuthyangana

IN-A-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Chetry

U Chetry is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. N Sandamini is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Gongadi

I Dulani and T Gongadi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Rajapaksha played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

S Patil and M Methtananda are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Shehani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Chopra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kashyap and P Chopra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Madushani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-A-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She took 5 wickets in the last match.

P Chopra

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Chopra as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IN-A-W vs SL-W, 1st Semi Final

S Patil

M Meththananda

N Madushani

P Chopra

M Kashyap

India Women A vs Sri Lanka Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women A vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Chetry

Batters: T Gongadi, I Dulani

All-rounders: S Patil (c), M Meththananda (vc), M Shehani

Bowlers: T Sadhu, M Kashyap, S Sandeepani, N Madushani, P Chopra

India Women A vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Chetry

Batters: I Dulani

All-rounders: S Patil (c), M Meththananda, M Shehani, K Ahuja

Bowlers: T Sadhu, M Kashyap, S Sandeepani, N Madushani, P Chopra (vc)

Poll : 0 votes