IN-A-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Semi Final 1

The first Semi-Final match of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see India Women A (IN-A-W) squaring off against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Monday, June 20.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Most of the matches of the tournament were washed out due to rain and teams who won their initial matches got a place in the semi-finals. India Women A won their last match against Hong Kong Women by nine wickets. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, won their last match of the season against UAE Women by three wickets.
Sri Lanka Women will give it their all to win the match, but India Women A are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
IN-A-W vs SL-W Match Details
The first Semi-Final match of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 20 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IN-A-W vs SL-W, 1st Semi-Final
Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 69 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
IN-A-W vs SL-W Form Guide
IN-A-W - W
SL-W - W
IN-A-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI
IN-A-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat (c), Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Bareddy Anusha, Mannat Kashyap
SL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Sathya Sandeepani (c), Umesha Thimashini, Vishmi Gunaratne, Imesha Dulani, Nimesha Madushani, Rashmi Silva, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Nilakshana Sandamini (wk), Madushika Methtananda, Kaushani Nuthyangana
IN-A-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
U Chetry
U Chetry is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. N Sandamini is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
T Gongadi
I Dulani and T Gongadi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Rajapaksha played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
S Patil
S Patil and M Methtananda are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Shehani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
P Chopra
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kashyap and P Chopra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Madushani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
IN-A-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Patil
S Patil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She took five wickets in the last match.
P Chopra
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Chopra the captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She took 2 wickets in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for IN-A-W vs SL-W, 1st Semi Final
S Patil
M Meththananda
N Madushani
P Chopra
M Kashyap
India Women A vs Sri Lanka Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
India Women A vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: U Chetry
Batters: T Gongadi, I Dulani
All-rounders: S Patil, M Meththananda, M Shehani
Bowlers: T Sadhu, M Kashyap, S Sandeepani, N Madushani, P Chopra
India Women A vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: U Chetry
Batters: I Dulani
All-rounders: S Patil, M Meththananda, M Shehani, K Ahuja
Bowlers: T Sadhu, M Kashyap, S Sandeepani, N Madushani, P Chopra
