IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's Challenger Trophy, Round III

India B Women (IND-B-W) will take on India C Women (IN-C-W) in a Round III fixture of the Senior Women's Challenger Trophy at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-CP Ground in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

India B Women have won one out of their two Senior Women's Challenger Trophy matches and are currently third in the points table. They fell 46 runs short in their last match against India D Women. India C Women, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last match to India A Women by five wickets.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-B-W XI

Taniya Bhatia (C & WK), Shubha Satish, Rashi Kanojiya, Gongadi Trisha, Chandu Venkateshappa, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarla Devi, Humaira Kazi, Meghna Singh, Palak Patel, Harleen Deol.

IN-C-W XI

Shikha Pandey (C), Priya Punia, Sweta Verma (WK), Dhara Gujjar, R R Saha, Anushka Sharma, Tarannum Pathan, Radha Yadav, Prathyusha Challuru, Kashvee Gautam, Arti.

Match Details

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W, Round III, Senior Women's Challenger Trophy

Date and Time: 7th December 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-CP Ground, Vijayawada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-CP Ground has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs on this ground. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 241 runs.

Today’s IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya hasn't performed as per the expectations in the Senior Women's Challenger Trophy, managing only 18 runs in two outings. But she is a quality player who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Harleen Deol: Deol has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 135 runs at an average of 67.50 in two matches. She has also picked up a wicket.

Priya Punia: Punia has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 78.04 in two matches. She could also play a big knock in Tuesday's game.

All-rounders

Shikha Pandey: Shikha is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for her side. She has scored seven runs while picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.89 in two matches.

Sarla Devi: Devi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. She has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the only Senior Women's Challenger Trophy match she played.

Bowlers

Radha Yadav: Yadav has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 84.90 while also taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.63 in two outings. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Chandu Venkateshappa: Venkateshappa has picked up five wickets, including her best figures of 3/30, in two matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide her side with regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 prediction team

Harleen Deol (IN-B-W) - 218 points

Chandu Venkateshappa (IN-B-W) - 148 points

Rashi Kanojiya (IN-B-W) - 112 points

Humaira Kazi (IN-B-W) - 112 points

Palak Patel (IN-B-W) - 111 points

Important Stats for IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 prediction team

Harleen Deol: 135 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 88.23 and ER - 6.30

Radha Yadav: 90 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 84.90 and ER - 4.63

Palak Patel: 80 runs in 2 matches; SR - 62.01

Prathyusha Challuru: 82 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 88.17 and ER - 4.93

Chandu Venkateshappa: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 3.92

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Senior Women's Challenger Trophy)

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's Challenger Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Shubha Satish, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Tarannum Pathan, Sarla Devi, Radha Yadav, Prathyusha Challuru, Rashi Kanojiya.

Captain: Shikha Pandey. Vice-captain: Harleen Deol.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's Challenger Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taniya Bhatia, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Humaira Kazi, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Sarla Devi, Radha Yadav, Prathyusha Challuru, Chandu Venkateshappa, Rashi Kanojiya.

Captain: Radha Yadav. Vice-captain: Shikha Pandey.

Edited by Samya Majumdar