IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22, Match 2

India B Women (IN-B-W) will take on India D Women (IND-D-W) in the second match of the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 at the Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Mulapadu on Sunday.

India B opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over India A, and will look to continue their winning start in the tournament. Meanwhile, this will be the first match of the campaign for India D. They will want to kick off their campaign with a win.

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Probable Playing XIs

IN-B-W XI

Palak Arunkumar Patel, V Chandu, Shubha Sateesh, Gongadi Trisha, Harleen Deol, Ramyashri Prasad, Humeira Kazi, Rashi Kanojiya, Taniya Bhatia, Saima Thakor, Meghna Singh.

IN-D-W XI

Indrani Roy, Gnanananda Divya, Ayushi Soni, Sanjula Naik, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kanika Ahuja, Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Monica Patel, Saika Ishaque.

Match Details

Match: IN-B-W vs IN-D-W, Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22, Match 2.

Date and Time: 5th December, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulpadu.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour the batters, based on the conditions on the first day of the tournament. The average first-innings score here is 235 runs, so the team winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Taniya Bhatia has plenty of international experience. She was instrumental behind the stumps in the first game, and could be a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side.

Batters

Divya Gnanananda is an excellent batter, especially in this format of the game. She would love to begin her campaign with a brilliant knock in this match.

All-rounders

M Singh is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy side. Although she failed to make much of an impact in the previous game, she’ll look forward to a better outing here.

Bowlers

C Venkateshappa Ram picked up three wickets in her last match. She will look to strike early in this game.

Five best players to pick in IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 prediction team

D Gnanananda (IN-D-W)

H Deol (IN-B-W)

M Singh (IN-B-W)

C Venkateshappa Ram (IN-B-W)

R Gayakwad (IN-D-W).

Key stats for IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 prediction team

C Venkateshappa Ram: 3 wickets

P Arunkumar: 79 runs

H Deol: 62 runs

R Prasad: 2 wickets,

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Prediction Today

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Bhatia, P Arunkumar, H Deol, D Gnanananda, M Singh, J Keerthi, K Ahuja, C Venkateshappa, R Prasad, P Vastrakar, R Gayakwad.

Captain: D Gnanananda. Vice-Captain: H Deol.

IN-B-W vs IN-D-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Bhatia, I Roy, P Arunkumar, H Deol, D Gnanananda, M Singh, J Keerthi, K Ahuja, R Prasad, P Vastrakar, R Gayakwad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: P Arunkumar. Vice-Captain: P Vastrakar.

Edited by Bhargav