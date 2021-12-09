IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Challenger Trophy 2021 Final

The Final of the Women's Challenger Trophy 2021 has India D Women (IN-D-W) taking on India A Women (IN-A-W) at the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada on Thursday.

India D Women have been the team to beat in the competition, winning all three games so far. Riding on the exploits of Pooja Vastrakar and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, India D Women will enter the game as the firm favorites. However, they face a resurgent India A side who will be keen to brush off their league stage loss with a better performance in what promises to be a cracking game in Vijayawada.

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-D-W XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Kumar Prathyoosha (wk), Gnanananda Divya, Amanjot Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Pooja Vastrakar (c), Kanika Ahuja, Saika Ishaque, Dinesh Ashwani, Pooja Raj and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IN-A-W XI

Shivali Shinde, C Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Disha Kasat, Sneh Rana (c), Simran Bahadur, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Maya Sonware, Gangadevi Waikhom and Renuka Singh

Match Details

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W, Women's Challenger Trophy 2021, Final

Date and Time: 9th December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: ACA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The ACA Cricket Ground has offered a pitch that has kept both batters and bowlers interested. There should be a lot of movement on offer for both pacers and spinners, making it a tad difficult for the batters. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss given the pitch is likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Today’s IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Prathyoosha Kumar: Prathyoosha Kumar didn't have the best of outings against India A in her previous game. However, she has been in fine form in this format and will be keen to score some runs at the top of the order. Kumar should be a good addition to your IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia has grown in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, giving a good account of herself in Australia. Expected to bat at no.3, Bhatia will look to hold fort in the middle overs and score big in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Sneh Rana: Sneh Rana is one of the best all-rounders on the Indian circuit, even making a successful comeback into the national team earlier this year. She couldn't fire in the previous game and would be keen to make amends, making her a must-have in your IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar put in a perfect all-round performance in her previous game against India A, scoring 96 runs and returning with figures of 1/29. The bowling all-rounder will be keen to sustain her form in the final as well, making her a good option in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Pooja Vastrakar (IN-D-W)

Sabbhineni Meghana (IN-D-W)

Yastika Bhatia (IN-A-W)

Important stats for IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Pooja Vastrakar - 154 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 77.00

Yastika Bhatia - 113 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 37.67

Renuka Singh - 5 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 18.20

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Challenger Trophy 2021)

IN-D-W vs IN-D-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, S Meghana, D Kasat, C Jhansi Lakshmi, Y Bhatia, S Rana, K Ahuja, R Gayakwad, P Vastrakar, R Singh and S Bahadur

Captain: S Rana. Vice-captain: P Vastrakar.

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, S Meghana, D Kasat, C Jhansi Lakshmi, Y Bhatia, S Rana, K Ahuja, R Gayakwad, P Vastrakar, D Gnanananda and S Bahadur

Captain: P Vastrakar. Vice-captain: Y Bhatia

Edited by Samya Majumdar