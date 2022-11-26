IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Final

India D (IN-D-W) will take on India A (IN-A-W) in the final at the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy on Saturday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, top player picks and pitch report.

India A have won two of their three games, while India D have also fared the same way. India A will look to win the game, but India D are a better team and expected to prevail.

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Match Details

The final of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be played on November 26 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur at 5:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-D-W vs IN-A-W, Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Final

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 5:30 pm IST

Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

It's a well-balanced pitch and conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between India C and India B saw 281 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Form Guide

IN-D-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

IN-A-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing XIs

IN-D-W

No major injury update

Sneh Rana (C), Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Sushma Verma (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kanika Ahuja, Shraddha Pokharkar

IN-A-W

No major injury update

Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shivali Shinde, Amanjot Kaur, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Anjali Sarvani, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Yadav (C)

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Parween

Parween has played well in the last few domestic games and is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

J Rodrigues

H Deol and J Rodrigues are the two best batter picks. Y Bhatia is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

S Rana

S Rana and A Kaur are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Pawar is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Gayakwad

The top bowler picks are P Yadav and R Gayakwad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. A Sarwani is another good pick.

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kaur

Kaur is one of the best players for India A. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She is one of the best captaincy picks.

S Rana

Rana is one of the best picks from India D. She bowls in the middle overs and is in top form. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for IN-D-W vs IN-A-W, Final

S Rana

A Kaur

J Rodrigues

R Gayakwad

J Akhter

India D Women vs India A Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India D Women vs India A Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Parween

Batters: H Deol, J Rodrigues, J Akhter, Y Bhatia

All-rounders: S Rana, S Pawar, A Kaur

Bowlers: P Yadav, R Gayakwad, A Sarwani

India D Women vs India A Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Parween

Batters: H Deol, J Rodrigues, Y Bhatia

All-rounders: S Rana, S Pawar, A Kaur, D Hemalatha

Bowlers: S Ishaque, R Gayakwad, A Sarwani

