IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Final

India D (IN-D-W) will take on India A (IN-A-W) in the final at the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy on Saturday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, top player picks and pitch report.
India A have won two of their three games, while India D have also fared the same way. India A will look to win the game, but India D are a better team and expected to prevail.
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Match Details
The final of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be played on November 26 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur at 5:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: IN-D-W vs IN-A-W, Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Final
Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 5:30 pm IST
Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Pitch Report
It's a well-balanced pitch and conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between India C and India B saw 281 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Form Guide
IN-D-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
IN-A-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing XIs
IN-D-W
No major injury update
Sneh Rana (C), Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Sushma Verma (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kanika Ahuja, Shraddha Pokharkar
IN-A-W
No major injury update
Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shivali Shinde, Amanjot Kaur, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Anjali Sarvani, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Yadav (C)
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
N Parween
Parween has played well in the last few domestic games and is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.
Batters
J Rodrigues
H Deol and J Rodrigues are the two best batter picks. Y Bhatia is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.
All-rounders
S Rana
S Rana and A Kaur are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Pawar is another good pick.
Bowlers
R Gayakwad
The top bowler picks are P Yadav and R Gayakwad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. A Sarwani is another good pick.
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W match captain and vice-captain choices
A Kaur
Kaur is one of the best players for India A. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She is one of the best captaincy picks.
S Rana
Rana is one of the best picks from India D. She bowls in the middle overs and is in top form. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.
Five Must-Picks for IN-D-W vs IN-A-W, Final
S Rana
A Kaur
J Rodrigues
R Gayakwad
J Akhter
India D Women vs India A Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
India D Women vs India A Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: N Parween
Batters: H Deol, J Rodrigues, J Akhter, Y Bhatia
All-rounders: S Rana, S Pawar, A Kaur
Bowlers: P Yadav, R Gayakwad, A Sarwani
India D Women vs India A Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: N Parween
Batters: H Deol, J Rodrigues, Y Bhatia
All-rounders: S Rana, S Pawar, A Kaur, D Hemalatha
Bowlers: S Ishaque, R Gayakwad, A Sarwani