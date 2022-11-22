IN-D-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Match 4

India D Women (IN-D-W) will take on India C Women (IN-C-W) in Match 4 at the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy on Tuesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-D-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

India C Women lost their first match against India A Women by 34 runs. India D Women, on the other hand, won their first match against India B Women by 10 wickets and will be looking to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

India C Women will try their best to win the match, but India D Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

IN-D-W vs IN-C-W Match Details

Match 4 of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be played on November 22 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-D-W vs IN-C-W, Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Match 4

Date and Time: November 22, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between India D Women and India B Women, where a total of 161 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

IN-D-W vs IN-C-W Form Guide

IN-D-W - W

IN-C-W - L

IN-D-W vs IN-C-W Probable Playing XI

IN-D-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sushma Verma (wk), Aparna Mondal, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ashwani Kumari, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Kanika Ahuja

IN-C-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Richa Ghosh (wk), Madiwala Mamatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Simran Shaikh, Pooja Vastrakar, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Anjali Singh, Saranya Gadwal, Keerthi James, Ajima Sangma

IN-D-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Verma is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Rodrigues

S Meghana and J Rodrigues are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Bhatia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

P Vastrakar

S Pandey and P Vastrakar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Rana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Gayakwad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Singh and R Gayakwad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Kanojia is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-D-W vs IN-C-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Vastrakar

P Vastrakar is one of the best players in India C Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She smashed 61 runs in the last match.

R Gayakwad

R Gayakwad is one of the best picks in India D Women's squad as she will bowl in death overs and is in top-notch form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IN-D-W vs IN-C-W, Match 4

S Rana

S Pandey

J Rodrigues

P Vastrakar

R Gayakwad

India D Women vs India C Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India D Women vs India C Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Meghana, J Rodrigues, J Akhter, Y Bhatia

All-rounders: S Rana, S Pandey, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: R Kanojia, R Gayakwad, R Singh

India D Women vs India C Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Meghana, J Rodrigues, J Akhter

All-rounders: S Rana, S Pandey, P Vastrakar, D Hemalatha

Bowlers: R Kanojia, R Gayakwad, R Singh

