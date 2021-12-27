IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match, 9

India U19 (IN-U19) will take on Afghanistan U19 (AF-U19) in the ninth match of the U19 Asia Cup One Day at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday.

For both India and Afghanistan, this is a do-or-die game in order to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. India began their campaign with an incredible 154-run win over the UAE U19 before losing to Pakistan U19 by two wickets. Afghanistan, meanwhile, lost their first game against Pakistan by four wickets. However, they then defeated the UAE by 140 runs to keep their qualification hopes alive.

IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar

AF-U19 XI

Suliman Arabzai, Mohammad Ishaq (c), Suliman Safi (wk), Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Khalel Ahmad

Match Details

IN-U19 vs AF-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day, Match 9

Date and Time: 27th December, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

Although the surface at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is a balanced one, the spinners are expected to dominate the proceedings. The side winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Yadav could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He scored a half-century against Pakistan U19 in his last outing.

Batters

H Singh has amassed 166 runs in just two matches and will be looking to play another big knock today.

A Noor looked in terrific touch in the previous match against UAE U19, scoring an unbeaten century. His knock included 11 fours and a six!

All-rounder

R Hagargekar has scored 81 runs and taken two wickets in two matches and can be an excellent captaincy choice for today's game.

Bowlers

N Ahmad has picked up four wickets in two matches and is also a handy operator with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

R Hangargekar (IN-U19) – 268 points

H Singh (IN-U19) – 207 points

B Sami (AF-U19) – 184 points

N Ahmad (AF-U19) – 147 points

I Naveed (AF-U19) – 147 points

Important stats for IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

R Hangargekar: 81 runs and 4 wickets

H Singh: 166 runs

N Ahmad: 18 runs and 4 wickets

A Noor: 100 runs

Y Dhull: 63 runs

IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day)

IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Yadav, H Singh, A Noor, S Rasheed, Y Dhull, R Hangargekar, I Naveed, K Tambe, B Sami, N Ahmad, V Ostwal

Captain: R Hangargekar. Vice-captain: H Singh.

IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Yadav, H Singh, A Noor, Y Dhull, R Hangargekar, R Bawa, I Naveed, K Tambe, B Sami, N Ahmad, V Ostwal

Captain: Y Dhull. Vice-captain: N Ahmad

Edited by Samya Majumdar