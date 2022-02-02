IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Super League Semi-final 2

The second semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has Australia U19 (AU-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday.

India have been one of the teams to beat at the World Cup, winning all of their games in fine fashion so far. They head into the fixture on the back of a thumping win over 2020 champions Bangladesh, sustaining their push for another U19 trophy win. However, they will face a strong Australian side who have lost just one game in this tournament. With the likes of Aidan Cahill and Teague Wyllie firing on all cylinders, Australia will fancy their chances of making another U19 World Cup final at the expense of the highly-rated India U19 side.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-U19 XI

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell (wk), William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield and Jack Nisbet

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Yash Dhull (c), Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

IN-U19 vs AU-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Super League, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch should offer a lot of help to the bowlers, keeping the batters on their toes. Although the new ball should do a bit for the pacers, the batters will look to make use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and offer ample turn to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to defend at the venue.

Today’s IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lachlan Shaw: Although Lachlan Shaw has blown hot and cold at the World Cup, he remains one of their better finishers. Although he couldn't get any runs against Pakistan in the quarter-finals, Shaw is a fine addition to your IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Harnoor Singh: The last time these teams squared off against each other was in the warm-up matches, where Harnoor Singh smashed a hundred. He hasn't really fired since, but has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing at the World Cup. With the southpaw due for a big one, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Cooper Connolly: Cooper Connolly has led the Aussies well with handy contributions with both the bat and ball. Providing some much-needed balance with his all-round abilities, Connolly should enjoy the conditions on offer, making him a must-have in your IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Rajvardhan Hangargekar is one of the brightest pace-bowling prospects at the World Cup with his ability to breach the 140 kmph mark being highly-rated. In addition to his fiery pace bowling, Hangargekar can also pack a punch with the bat, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Raj Bawa (IN-U19) - 425 points

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IN-U19) - 384 points

Teague Wyllie (AU-U19) - 333 points

Important stats for IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 272 runs in 4 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 68.00

Teague Wyllie - 264 runs in 4 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 132.00

Vicky Ostwal - 9 wickets in 4 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 9.67

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Shaw, Y Dhull, H Singh, T Wyllie, C Miller, C Connolly, R Bawa, A Cahill, R Hangargekar, V Ostwal and W Salzmann

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: C Connolly.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Snell, S Rasheed, H Singh, T Wyllie, C Miller, C Connolly, R Bawa, A Cahill, R Hangargekar, R Kumar and W Salzmann

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: A Cahill.

Edited by Samya Majumdar