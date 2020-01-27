IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 28th, 2020

27 Jan 2020

After registering three resounding victories in the group stage, the defending champions India U-19s will look to continue their fine form in the U-19 World Cup 2020 when they meet Australia U-19s in the Super League's first quarterfinal match.

India U-19s looked invincible in the first round as New Zealand U-19s, Sri Lanka U-19s and Japan U-19s proved to be no match for them. On the other side, Australia U-19s suffered a heartbreaking 3-wicket loss in their tournament opener but they bounced back in style to win the remaining two games and seal their Super League berth. Australia U-19s may give India U-19s a run for their money but Priyam Garg's men will start as the favorites to win this match.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between IN-U19 and AU-U19.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 teams

India U-19s

Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Australia U-19s

Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

Playing 11 Updates

India U-19s

Since India U-19s broke little sweat in the group stage, the team management would be happy with the team's performance and they may not wish to alter their match squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena have been brilliant at the top for India while Ravi Bishnoi has shouldered the bowling department to perfection. Siddhesh Veer has also impressed with his talent in the U-19 World Cup.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Saxena, Varma, Garg, Jurel, Veer, Hegde, Mishra, Bishnoi, Singh and Tyagi.

Australia U-19s

Australia U-19s edged England U-19s by 2 wickets in a nerve-wrecking thriller to punch their ticket to the Super League. Mackenzie Harvey led his boys from the front in the last game but he will hope that the likes of Oliver Davies and Liam Scott improve their performance in the middle order. The Australians will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to give a tough fight to their rivals.

Possible XI: Rowe, Harvey, Fanning, Fraser-McGurk, Hearne, Davies, Scott, Sangha, Murphy, Sully and Willans.

Match details

India U-19s vs Australia U-19s, Super League Quarterfinal 1

28th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Three matches of the U-19 World Cup have been hosted by Senwes Park and all the games have produced contrasting results. The team batting first has won one match, the team chasing has won one while the other did not produce a result. Looking at the weather conditions, both the teams would look to bat second and, the pitch may assist the faster bowlers.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Dhruv Jurel did not get many chances to prove his talent in the group stage but the wicket-keeper batsman can turn the game with the bat if he gets the time in this game. It will be a safer option to include Patrick Rowe in the team ahead of Jurel.

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been unstoppable in the U-19 World Cup while Mackenzie Harvey seemed to be in terrific touch against England U-19s. It will not be a bad decision to include both the batsmen in the Dream11 team. For the other batsmen, the Dream11 team owners can choose any two players from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Priyam Garg and Divyansh Saxena as all of them are in good form.

All-rounders: Tanveer Sangha was the star for Australia U-19s in their first two group matches. The all-rounder can be backed to wreak havoc against India U-19s whereas Siddhesh Veer will have the onus of playing the same role for the boys in blue. Including Tilak Varma in the side is a risk worth taking.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi has shone for India U-19s in the previous two games. Not many Dream11 team owners picked him in the earlier matches but now, no one would look to miss out on him. Kartik Tyagi is India U-19s' premier fast bowler hence, he will have the highest wicket-taking potential. From the Aussies, Connor Sully could make the maximum impact.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal is the best candidate for the captain's role whereas from Australia U-19s, Tanveer Sangha is the perfect fit for this position. The Dream11 owners can keep Ravi Bishnoi or Mackenzie Harvey as the vice-captains of their respective teams.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Peter Rowe, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Priyam Garg, Tanveer Sangha, Siddhesh Veer, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Connor Sully.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vice-Captain: Mackenzie Harvey

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Divyansh Saxena, Tanveer Sangha, Siddhesh Veer, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Todd Murphy

Captain: Tanveer Sangha, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bishnoi