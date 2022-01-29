IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Super League Quarter-Final 2

The second quarter-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday.

Both India and Bangladesh have been in decent form at the World Cup, winning all of their games so far. While the Bangladeshi bowlers have stood out for them, India's all-round depth and balance has served them with aplomb. Although the two teams look evenly-matched on paper, India might just hold the edge with captain Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed set to return for them. With a place in the semis on offer, an entertaining game beckons in Antigua on Saturday.

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

BD-U19 XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan (c) and Ripon Mondol

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Yash Dhull (c), Shaik Rasheed, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

IN-U19 vs BD-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Super League, Quarter-Final 2

Date and Time: 29th January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

As seen in the match between Sri Lanka U-19 and Afghanistan U-19, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side with the bowlers expected to rule the roost. The batters will ideally look to go on the attack early on against the hard new ball. However, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult for runscoring. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Md Fahim: Md Fahim is one of Bangladesh's best players of spin, but he is due for a big score in the middle order. With India being reliant on spinners in the middle overs, Fahim should be a good bet against them.

Batter

Prantik Nawrose Nabil: Prantik Nawrose Nabil is perhaps Bangladesh U-19's best batter in terms of potential. However, he hasn't really fired for them in the top order, leaving room for improvement. With Nawrose being capable against both spin and pace, he is a fine addition to your IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Raj Bawa: Raj Bawa was at his best with the bat against Uganda, scoring 162 runs off just 108 balls. Apart from his explosive batting ability, Bawa is capable of picking up a wicket or two with his medium pace, making him a must-have in your IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been one of the finds of the tournament, with the bowling all-rounder capable of breaching the 140 kmph mark. In addition, Hangargekar can pack a punch with the bat, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Raj Bawa (IN-U19)

Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Important stats for IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 228 runs in 3 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 76.00

Ripon Mondol - 8 wickets in 3 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 9.75

Vicky Ostwal - 7 wickets in 3 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 8.86

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Fahim, P Nawrose, Y Dhull, M Islam Robin, H Singh, M Hasan, R Bawa, T Hasan, R Hangargekar, R Mondol and V Ostwal

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: P Nawrose Nabil.

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Fahim, P Nawrose, Y Dhull, I Hossain Ifti, H Singh, A Zaman, R Bawa, T Hasan, R Hangargekar, R Mondol and R Kumar

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Zaman. Vice-captain: H Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar