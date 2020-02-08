IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 9th, 2020

The grand finale of ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 will feature a battle between the two unbeaten Asian teams of the tournament. Defending champions India U-19s will look to retain their crown successfully against the promising Bangladesh U-19s.

Both the teams have been pretty impressive in this multi-nation tournament as they have squashed all their rivals. India U-19s knocked out Australia U-19s and Pakistan U-19s on their way to the final while Bangladesh U-19s eliminated hosts South Africa U-19s and New Zealand U-19s. The cricket universe will have a close eye on this battle as the future stars of two of the strongest cricketing nations will be in action.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between IN-U19 and BD-U19.

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 teams

India U-19s

Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Bangladesh U-19s

Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin.

Playing 11 Updates

India U-19s

With a crushing win over Pakistan U-19s in the semifinal, India U-19s are unlikely to change their winning combination. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the key to India's success once again as the Mumbai batsman has been the brightest star for the boys in blue. Ravi Bishnoi has impressed with his performances in the bowling department while Kartik Tyagi has troubled the opposition batsmen with his pace. Expect India to field the same playing XI.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Saxena, Varma, Garg, Jurel, Veer, Ankolekar, Mishra, Bishnoi, Singh and Tyagi.

Bangladesh Under 19s

After a clinical victory over the Kiwis in their previous game, Bangladesh U-19s will try to continue their winning momentum and upset the Indians in the finale. They will expect Shoriful Islam and Shamim Hossain to pick up some early wickets while the number three batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy will have the onus of scoring the runs for the Bangladeshi side.

Possible XI: Hasan, Emon, Joy, Hossain, Hridoy, Ali, Shahadat, Rakibul, Islam, Sakib and Murad.

Match details

India U-19s vs Bangladesh U-19s, Super League Final

9th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Both the teams played their respective semifinal matches at the Senwes Park. Hence, they will have perfect knowledge about the wicket. The teams will look to bat second as the pitch has got better for the batsmen in the second innings. The fast bowlers should make more impact than the spin bowlers.

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Dhruv Jurel did not get a chance to bat against Pakistan U-19s and he should be ignored from the Dream11 team if India chase in this match. Mohammad Parvez Hossain is likely to score more points than Jurel in this game.

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena have been the cornerstones of the Indian batting department in the U-19 World Cup 2020. Missing out on them will be a massive mistake. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a magnificent century in the previous game while Tanzid Hasan had a good outing against South Africa U-19s. If India U-19s bat first, the Dream11 team owners can opt to include Priyam Garg as well.

All-rounders: Shamim Hossain showcased his wicket-taking abilities in the previous match. He has been in good touch during the Super League hence, he can be backed to do well. Among the Indian all-rounders, Siddhesh Veer is the best option available.

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi is a mandatory pick for the Dream11 team given that the pitch will support the faster bowlers. Even Shoriful Islam can score a lot of points. Ravi Bishnoi and Rakibul Hasan can make an impact with their spin bowling but the team owners can take the risk of including an extra pacer in the Dream11 team.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi are the prime contenders for team captaincy in Dream11. The team owners can pick Ravi Bishnoi or Divyansh Saxena as the team's vice-captain.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dhruv Jurel, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Hossain, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bishnoi

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Divyansh Saxena, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Siddhesh Veer, Kartik Tyagi, Shoriful Islam, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra

Captain: Kartik Tyagi, Vice-Captain: Divyansh Saxena