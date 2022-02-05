IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Final

The final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has England U19 (EN-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

India U-19 have been unstoppable at the World Cup with no losses on their way to the final. Despite missing a few players at different points, India's depth and quality has come through for them. However, they face their biggest test in the form of England, who have been brilliant themselves. With a place in the history books beckoning, a thrilling encounter beckons between India and England in Antigua.

IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Will Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall and Josh Boyden

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Yash Dhull (c), Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

IN-U19 vs EN-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Final

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, a competitive track beckons with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before going shifting gears. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and get runs on the board. 250 should be a good total, with the spinners being key in the middle overs.

Today’s IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew: James Rew has been in decent form throughout the tournament, with his fielding prowess stealing the highlights in recent games. However, his ability to play both spin and pace well holds him in good stead ahead of this game.

Batter

Harnoor Singh: Harnoor Singh has blown hot and cold in the tournament, with the left-hander due for a big knock. He is known for his attacking batting style in the powerplay overs, making him a must-have in your IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Tom Prest: Tom Prest has been the standout English player, with the captain scoring runs and picking up wickets for fun. The stylish top-order batter is a good player of spin and is a must-have in your IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 fantasy team

Bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Rajvardhan Hangarekar is one of the fastest bowlers in the competition with the bowling all-rounder holding his own with the bat as well. Apart from his impressive ability with the new ball, Hangarekar could be in for a fruitful time with the willow, making him one to watch out for in this game

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Raj Bawa (IN-U19) - 429 points

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19) - 486 points

Tom Prest (EN-U19) - 546 points

Important stats for IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 278 runs in 5 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 55.60

Tom Prest - 292 runs in 5 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 73.00

Vicky Ostwal - 12 wickets in 5 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 10.75

IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Rew, Y Dhull, W Luxton, H Singh, R Ahmed, T Prest, J Bethell, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, J Boyden and V Ostwal

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: T Prest.

IN-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Rew, Y Dhull, W Luxton, H Singh, R Ahmed, T Prest, J Bethell, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, J Boyden and V Ostwal

Captain: J Bethell. Vice-captain: H Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar