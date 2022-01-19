IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Match 15

Match 15 of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has Ireland U-19 (IRE-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday.

India began their campaign with a thumping win over South Africa courtesy of a fine bowling performance. They will be keen to continue their fine form with another win, this time at the expense of Ireland. Speaking of the Irish, Tim Tector and co. also started their World Cup journey with a win against Uganda. Although they don't boast the same firepower as India, Ireland can pack a punch in this format. With both teams keen to build on their previous wins, an entertaining game of cricket beckons in Trinidad.

IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE-U19 XI

Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matt Humpherys, Jamie Forbes and Muzamil Sherzad

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sandhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

IN-U19 vs IRE-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 15

Date and Time: 19th January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Brian Lara Stadium despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball should move around a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down with the spinners likely to rule the roost in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions, with 240-250 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Cox: Joshua Cox was the lone warrior in Ireland's batting unit in their win against Uganda, scoring a breathtaking hundred under pressure. The Irish keeper should ideally get the nod over Dinesh Bana in your IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 fantasy team, owing to his form and batting position.

Batter

Harnoor Singh: Harnoor Singh is one of the best batters in the competition, capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the Indian batting unit. Although he couldn't get a start against the South Africans, one can expect him to make amends against the Irish bowling attack in this game.

All-rounder

Raj Bawa: Raj Bawa was at his best with the ball against South Africa, picking up a few wickets in the middle overs. In addition to his bowling prowess, Bawa is a fine bet with the bat too, making him a must-have in your IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a bright prospect who is capable of bowling at a high speed. Apart from his new ball bowling prowess, Hangargekar is also capable of putting the long handle to good use, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Raj Bawa (IN-U19)

Liam Doherty (IRE-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Important stats for IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Yash Dhull - 82(100) vs South Africa U-19 in U-19 World Cup 2022 Match 4

Joshua Cox - 111(113) vs Uganda U-19 in U-19 World Cup 2022 Match 5

Vicky Ostwal - 5/28 vs South Africa U-19 in U-19 World Cup 2022 Match 4

IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Cox, T Tector, A Raghuvanshi, H Singh, S Rasheed, N McGuire, L Doherty, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, R Kumar and V Ostwal

Captain: R Hangargekar. Vice-captain: H Singh.

IN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Cox, T Tector, Y Dhull, H Singh, S Rasheed, N McGuire, P le Roux, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, R Kumar and V Ostwal

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: N McGuire.

Edited by Samya Majumdar