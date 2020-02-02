IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 4th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After staying unbeaten on their road to semifinals, India U-19s and Pakistan U-19s will reignite their rivalry at the U-19 World Cup 2020. The Boys in Blue have had the edge over their arch-rivals in the recent past as they have won 4 of the last 5 matches played between the two teams.

Also, India has a dominant record against Pakistan at ICC events which makes them the favorites to win this contest. India U-19s will hope that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena bring their 'A' game to the table in the semis while Pakistan U-19s will rest their hopes on their premier pacer, Mohammad Amir Khan who has been the leading wicket-taker for them in this tournament.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between IN-U19 and PK-U19.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 teams

India U-19s

Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Pakistan U-19s

Rohail Nazir (C), Haider Ali, Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Shehzad.

Playing 11 Updates

India U-19s

After beating the likes of Australia U-19s, Sri Lanka U-19s and New Zealand U-19s, it is unlikely that the team management would wish to alter the Indian U-19 match squad. The trio of Jaiswal, Saxena and Priyam Garg has shouldered the batting responsibilities while Kartik Tyagi has led the Indian pace bowling attack to perfection. The pacers have got good support from Ravi Bishnoi who has scalped 11 wickets in the tourney.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Saxena, Varma, Garg, Jurel, Veer, Ankolekar, Mishra, Bishnoi, Singh and Tyagi.

Pakistan U-19s

Mohammad Huraira played his first match of the tournament against Afghanistan U-19s and, his brilliant performance in the top order would have cemented his place in the team. Pakistan U-19s outplayed their Afghan rivals in the previous match hence, there is not much room for modifications in their playing XI. Rohail Nazir will expect his boys to bring their 'A' game to the table in this match.

Possible XI: Ali, Huraira, Nazir, Munir, Akram, Haris, Khan, Afridi, Hussain, Amir and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Advertisement

Match details

India U-19s vs Pakistan U-19s, Super League Semifinal 1

4th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

India U-19s played their quarterfinal match against Australia U-19s at this very venue. Kartik Tyagi dominated the proceedings in that game while in the match played between South Africa U-19s and West Indies, the pitch at Senwes Park favored the spinners hence, the batsmen will find it hard to get going on this track.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Dhruv Jurel should be the preferential pick among the wicket-keepers as the Pakistani batsmen have not played against a top quality bowling attack in this tournament. Mohammed Haris had was at his best against Zimbabwe U-19s while Rohail Nazir has not done anything noteworthy in the U-19 World Cup.

Batsmen: Mohammad Huraira batted brilliantly in the previous match. He got mankaded by Noor Ahmad otherwise he could have finished off the game for his team. He is the only batsman from Pakistan U-19s worth picking in the Dream11 team. From India U-19s, the trio of Jaiswal, Saxena and Garg can be backed to inflict the damage on the opposition. Irfan Khan can be the wildcard pick in the contest.

All-rounders: It would be better to include two Pakistani all-rounders in the team as they have more points scoring caliber than their batsmen and wicket-keepers. Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir can make decent contributions in both the departments which makes them the best options. Siddhesh Veer can be ignored for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi are automatic picks given the way they have performed in the U-19 World Cup 2020. Both the bowlers have played a key role for India U-19s. Pakistan U-19s will rely on the pair of Abbas Afridi and Tahir Hussain as the two bowlers shared 16 wickets between themselves in the tournament.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal is the best choice for captaincy followed by Ravi Bishnoi. Both the players can shine in their respective departments. For the vice-captain's role, the Dream11 team owners can opt for either Qasim Akram or Divyansh Saxena.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vice-Captain: Qasim Akram

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammad Haris, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Irfan Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg, Qasim Akram, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Atharva Ankolekar

Captain: Ravi Bishnoi, Vice-Captain: Divyansh Saxena