IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has Uganda U19 (UGA-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.

India have been the team to beat at the World Cup with two imperative wins against Ireland and South Africa. However, they will be keen to make it three wins in three with another similar performance against Uganda, who have given a good account of themselves in the tournament. Although they will start the game as underdogs, Uganda will look to trouble the Indians and give them a run for their money, paving the way for an intriguing contest in Trinidad.

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

UGA-U19 XI

Ronald Omara (wk), Fahad Mutagana, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi (c), Edwin Nuwagaba, Cyrus Kakuru, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyaji, Yunusu Sowobi and Matt Musinguzi

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Nishant Sandhu (c), Aneeshwar Gautam, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 22

Date and Time: 22nd January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been a good one to bat on with ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get help early on, the ball should come nicely on to the bat. The pitch could slow down as the game progresses, with the change of pace and back-of-the-length deliveries being key. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ronald Omara: Ronald Omara hasn't been in the best of form for Uganda, but he is capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Capable against the fast bowlers, Omara will be keen to make a name for himself at the expense of the highly-rated Indian pacers. He should be a handy addition to your IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Harnoor Singh: Harnoor Singh was the star of the show with the bat against Ireland, scoring a brisk fifty at the top of the order. However, he will be looking to go further and notch up a hundred. With his form being noteworthy, Singh is a must-have in your IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Raj Bawa: Raj Bawa is expected to play a significant role with both the bat and ball for the Indians in this game. While his bowling ability alone warrants a place in your fantasy team, Bawa is expected to bat at no.3 in the absence of Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Star pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar has already troubled teams with his raw pace. While his new-ball ability is vital to the Indians, Hangargekar can also pack a punch with the bat, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Raj Bawa (IN-U19)

Juma Miyaji (UGA-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Important stats for IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Harnoor Singh - 88(101) vs Ireland U-19 in U-19 World Cup 2022 Match 15

Juma Miyaji - 6 wickets in 2 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 17.80

Vicky Ostwal - 6 wickets in 2 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 8.33

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Kakuru, R Omara, A Raghuvanshi, H Singh, I Ategeka, N Sindhu, R Bawa, P Murungi, R Hangargekar, R Kumar and V Ostwal

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: R Hangargekar.

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Kakuru, J Baguma, A Raghuvanshi, H Singh, I Ategeka, J Miyagi, R Bawa, P Murungi, R Hangargekar, R Kumar and V Ostwal

Captain: R Hangargekar. Vice-captain: P Murungi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar