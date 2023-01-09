IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 3

India Women Under 19 (IN-W U19) will take on Australia Women Under 19 (AU-W U19) in Match 3 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches on Monday at the Steyn City School in South Africa. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. India Women Under 19 have various known players, whereas Australia Women Under 19 is a completely in-experienced side.

Australia Women Under 19 will certainly be a tough competitor, but India Women Under 19 are a relatively better team and are expected to start on a positive note.

IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Match Details

Match 3 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 9 at the Steyn City School in South Africa. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, Match 3

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Steyn City School, South Africa

Pitch Report

The Steyn City School in South Africa has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Form Guide

IN-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

AU-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Probable Playing XI

IN-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Titas Sadhu, Soniya Mendhiya, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shabnam MD

AU-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Kate Pelle (wk), Maggie Clark, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson

IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. K Pelle is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Verma

C Moore and S Verma are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Tiwari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Devi

R McKenna and A Devi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Mendhiya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Smith

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Yadav and A Smith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. E Hayward is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Devi

A Devi is one of the best players in the Indian Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

S Verma

S Verma is one of the best picks in the India Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W U19 vs AU-W U19, Match 3

A Devi

C Moore

S Verma

A Smith

R McKenna

India Women Under 19 Women vs Australia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women Under 19 Women vs Australia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Tiwari, S Verma, C Moore

All-rounders: A Devi, E Wilson, S Mendhiya, R McKenna

Bowlers: A Smith, E Hayward, S Yadav

India Women Under 19 Women vs Australia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Ginger, S Verma, C Moore

All-rounders: A Devi, E Wilson, S Mendhiya, R McKenna

Bowlers: A Smith, T Sadhu, S Yadav

